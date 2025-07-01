Ira Novoselsky Announces Candidacy for Re-election as Ward 2 Councillor

Special to the Journal

My name is Ira Novoselsky and I am once again proud to announce that I am a candidate for re-election as your Ward 2 City Councillor.?

Ward 2 Councillor

Ira Novoselsky

As a member of the Revere City Council, I am now the longest serving member and the Dean of the Council. Many have referred to me as the Councillor of Reason. I am proud to view what has been achieved in the vicinity of Shirley Avenue and surrounding Ward 2 areas.

During the past 23 years, I have continued to work to make Ward 2 a better place to live. To support public safety, I have had Stop signs installed at many locations in the Ward in an effort to stop speeding in our neighborhoods. We now have a speed bump on Campbell Avenue in the vicinity of the crosswalk. In a further effort to slow down speeders, I had the speed machine on Campbell Avenue relocated to the lower part of Campbell Avenue. I am also working on additional speed calming measures on Franklin Avenue, Centennial Avenue and on Campbell Avenue. I have had the wattage of street lights increased in many locations in Ward 2 to improve lighting for the safety of our Ward and I am working to increase additional street light locations near the Garfield School. I have also supported and voted for the funding of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. I supported the construction of a new Revere High School, the senior water and sewer discount program, the expansion of home-based child care along with many more issues that affect the residents of Ward 2 and the City of Revere.

Over 32 streets have been repaved during my tenure with several more scheduled to be completed this year. Through my negotiations with DCR and developers on Ocean Avenue, I was able to get Ocean Avenue partially repaved with further work to be done after additional infrastructure work is completed. Also on Ocean Avenue, I was able to have crosswalks protected with yellow signage to advise drivers to stop when pedestrians are crossing the roadways.

Through my efforts with MDOT and Safe Routes, sidewalks and handicap ramps have been upgraded throughout the Ward 2 neighborhood and around the Garfield School. New sidewalks were installed on parts of Garfield Avenue and Eliot Road and more are scheduled to be completed in the near future. In further cooperation with MDOT I was able to have North Shore Road from Revere Beach Parkway to Butler Circle repaved. With funding from the Community Improvement Trust Fund obtained from the various private construction projects, a new playground was constructed at the Garfield School. Curtis Park has been renovated. The public stairs at Hillside Avenue and Walnut Avenue have been replaced. The public stairs at Campbell Avenue to Florence Avenue have been replaced and the public stairs from Campbell Avenue to North Shore Road have been repaired.

Your streets are continuously being swept, old trees are being trimmed and removed and new trees are being planted on many of the streets in Ward 2. I am proud to have sponsored National Night Out at Curtis Park for the past 23 years and have had Shirley Avenue and Costa Park decorated for the Christmas holiday and the Veteran holidays. I have worked with MassWorks to fund the renovations of Shirley Avenue to include wider sidewalks, additional lighting, trees, planters and waste containers. The passageway to Wonderland Plaza at the dead end of Walnut Avenue along Kimball Avenue, has been renovated and illuminated for safe passage. Sandler Square at Dehon Street and Centennial Avenue has been renovated with additional lighting and benches. Flaherty Square Park is scheduled to be renovated and Fitzhenry Square Park is currently on line to be renovated into a permanent dog park. These improvements will be completed this calendar year.

My work with local civic and Veteran organizations over the years has been rewarding and fulfilling. I am proud to continue my affiliations with these hard working groups. I have been honored by the Revere Elks, The Neighborhood Developers, WEE, The Revere Community Committee of Ward 2, The Revere Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, and the Jewish War Veterans as the Man of the Year.

In 2018 I was proud to work with a private developer to bring 30 affordable housing units with Veterans preference to Shirley Avenue. Shirley Avenue is now touted as the best developed and the most progressive part of our City. There is continuous upgrading of storefronts and business signs on Shirley Avenue and is ongoing with provided grant funding.

?I was born in Ward 2, I grew up in Ward 2, and I have raised my family in Ward 2. As you can see, my heart and soul belongs to Ward 2 and the City of Revere. As a City Councillor, my number one priority is the welfare of Revere and its residents. I continuously keep communications open with the residents of Ward 2.

I am retired from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts after 33 years and from the Massachusetts National Guard and Army Reserves after 27 years of military service.

I was married to the late Rochelle (Gaber) for 52 years prior to her passing away in 2022. We have one son, Seth, who is married to Jeannemarie (Mancuso), and two granddaughters, Olivia Rose and Charleigh Jaye, all of whom still reside in Ward 2.

I have pulled nomination papers so that my name will appear on the ballot. I humbly request that you consider signing my papers. Please let me know if you wish to sign them and I will meet you at your convenience.

Thank you for your time and consideration. I respectfully request your vote on Election Day, Tuesday, November 4, 2025. If I can be of further assistance to you or answer any questions you may have, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 781-289-7031 or by email at [email protected].

?It is my hope to continue together, with you, to make Ward 2 a better place to live.?