Obituaries 06-25-2025

Alfred Tranfaglia

A kind and generous soul, he devoted his life to his family, his community, and his home

Alfred Tranfaglia, affectionately known as Al, passed away on June 21, 2025.

Born on September 4, 1927 in Revere, Al was a lifelong resident of the city he cherished. A kind and generous soul, he devoted his life to his family, his community, and his home.

After graduating from high school, Al answered the call of duty by serving in the Navy Reserve before being drafted into active duty by the Army during the Korean War. Upon completing his service, he returned to Revere and began a long and steady career as a truck driver. He belonged to Teamsters Local 25. Though he spent many days on the road, Al found his greatest joy in the simple pleasures of home—meticulously caring for his yard and house, always with love and pride. Every flower planted and every blade of grass trimmed was a quiet expression of his deep devotion to his family.

Al’s warmth and humor extended beyond his home and into the community. He was a familiar face at the Rossetti Senior Center, where he shared countless hours of laughter, stories and camaraderie with friends old and new.

Al was predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years, Libby Tranfaglia; his father, Arthur Tranfaglia; his mother, Carmella Tranfaglia; and his brothers: Carl, Edward, Arthur and Eugene. He was the devoted father of Francis A. Tranfaglia of Revere and Rosemarie Waller and her husband, Michael of Haverhill; the cherished grandfather of Kristie Scafidi, and proud great-grandfather of Dominic, Logan and Mackenzie.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

We invite all who knew Al to share their memories and photos on his memorial page at buonfiglio.com.

Richard Serino, Sr.

Retired Revere Police Officer who left a lasting impression on all who had the honor of knowing him

Richard Thomas Serino, Sr., ,April 5, 1948 – June 17, 2025, affectionately known as Richie and a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away tragically in his beloved Washington Avenue home on June 17 at the age of 77.

Richie was a humble family man – a proud husband, father and grandfather – and an equally proud veteran of the US Marine Corps.

Born and raised in his beloved Revere community, Richie proudly served his country as a United States Marine before dedicating 34 years to the Revere Police Department, where he served with pride and distinction from 1979 until his retirement in 2013. Known for his quick wit, generous heart and iconic presence as a motorcycle officer in the Department’s traffic division, Richie left a lasting impression on all who had the honor of knowing him.

Richie’s dedication to public service was only matched by his love for his family. He shared a loving marriage with his wife of nearly 55 years, Jean “Trudy” Serino, who survives him. He was the proud father of four children: Richard Serino, Jr. and his wife, Gina, John Serino and his wife, Andrea, Anthony Serino and Katie Serino and her former husband, Paul Paradis. He was also the doting grandfather of seven grandchildren: Richard J. Serino, Desiree and Brianna Paradis, John and Nick Serino, and Lily and AJ Serino, who brought him endless joy and pride.

Richie was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Serino, as well as his siblings: Concetta Budetti, Rachel Gates, Ralph Serino and John Serino, and he also leaves behind a wide circle of friends, former colleagues, neighbors and extended family.

As the saying goes, “Once a Marine, always a Marine,” Richie took to heart his values, love for his country, good character, and the camaraderie of the Marine Corps that were instilled in him during his service. Richie enlisted in the Marines in the Spring of 1967 and served for three years during the Vietnam era, being honorably discharged as a Sgt. E-5 in 1970. He left for training at Parris Island on the eve of his 19th birthday on April 4, 1967, and from March, 1968 to April, 1969 was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. There, he was in the 3rd Force Service Regiment Camp at Camp Courtney, and part of his responsibilities included processing the belongings of the fallen Marines of Vietnam to be sent back to their families in the United States.

Upon completion of his military service, Richie returned to Revere, where he continued the path of public service. For over 30 years, he was a patrolman on the Revere Police Department, known around the city as being the motorcycle traffic officer. During his tenure as a police officer, he dedicated himself to protecting and serving the community he has called home for his entire life.

Richie was a patriotic American, and was known around the city and area for making people smile with festive seasonal lawn displays on his recognizable home. Whether it was decorating his home for every holiday—complete with giant turkeys, Easter bunnies, and Santas—or sharing stories with neighbors on Washington Avenue, Richie’s presence lit up the block and brightened the lives of many. He was a man of tradition, loyalty, and heart—a true embodiment of what it means to serve and to love.

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Tuesday, June 24 at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Wednesday, June 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 670 Washington Avenue, Revere. Please meet directly at the church. Interment will be private.

Richie’s legacy of service, kindness, and devotion will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

We invite family, friends, and members of the community to share photos and stories on Richie’s memorial page. Your memories will help celebrate his remarkable life and the impact he made on everyone around him. Please visit Buonfiglio.com.

Frederick M. “Freddie” Verdi

He will be forever remembered as a loving, witty, devoted man who loved his family and friends

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, June 28th from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Frederick M. “Freddie” Verdi, who died at his home in Revere surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 21st following a valiant four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 66 years old. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the funeral home at 3 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Freddie, as he was affectionately known to all of his family and friends, was born on February 18,1959 in Malden. He was one of three children raised and educated in Malden and was a graduate of Malden High School, Class of 1977. He spent two years at Bunker Hill Community College furthering his education.

He enlisted in the United States Army, and then transferred to the United States Marine Corps. He earned many citations as a United States Marine and was A listed as an Assault Man Scout Sniper and Marksmanship Instructor. Freddie was honorably discharged and began a career in nursing. He worked for many area hospitals. He also taught at the Salter School in Malden.

Freddie had many passions in life and cooking was his biggest passion. His BBQs were legendary, and you can guarantee when you arrived at his home you would be greeted with “Did you eat?” He loved bringing people together and being Italian, food was always involved. He was a diehard Boston Bruins fan and never missed a game. Freddie always would be wearing something that represented the Boston Bruins.

On June 13, 2024, Freddie made it official and married his best friend and soulmate, John Turano, after being together since 1989. Their love for one another was strong, immeasurable and constant.

Freddie became ill four years ago, and fought a good fight, with John and his sisters by his side, he gave it his all. He will be forever remembered as a loving, witty, devoted man who loved his family and friends.

The beloved husband of John L. Turano of Revere, he was the devoted son of the late Anthony and Mary (Kelly) Verdi, the loving brother of Catherine “Cathy” Schwabe and her husband, Rick of Methuen and Lisa Verdi of Revere; the cherished son-in-law of the late Anne M. Davis and Joseph B. Turano; the treasured uncle of Erica Schwabe of Methuen and Stephen Verdi and his wife, Ashley of Peabody and grand uncle of Jalen. He is also lovingly survived by his two canine companions, J.J. and Charlie and many cousins, friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Chelsea Soldier’s Home Activities Fund, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.