License Comm. Approves One-day Licenses for American Legion, Suffolk Downs

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, June 18, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and fellow members Dan Occena and Liliana Monroy.

The first item on the agenda was a request from American Legion Post #61, 249 Broadway, for seven, 1-day Malt/Wine and Common Victualler Licenses to be exercised on the post’s lawn at 249 Broadway from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on the following Sundays: June 29, July 6, 13, 20, 27, August 3, 10, with a rain date of August 17. The events are a BBQ and beer garden during the city’s summer Sunday concert series. The expected attendance per event is 100.

Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoselsky and Treasurer Gerry Amore, members of the post, presented the application. They explained that the event has been held for the past five years and there never has been a problem.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

Amore also presented an application for a change of officers and a change of manager, with Amore himself as the new manager. There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The third item on the agenda was a request from the McClellan Highway Development Corp., 10 Suffolk Downs Boulevard, Rachel Ottley, Event Manager, for 12, 1-day Malt Licenses to be exercised at 10 Suffolk Downs Boulevard from 5 p.m.–9 p.m. on the following Thursdays: July, 10, 17, 24, 31, August 7, 14, 21, 28, September 4, 11, 18, 25. The events are beer pop-ups held in conjunction with Thursday night activities. The expected attendance per event is 200.

Ms. Ottley presented the application. She explained that this is part of Thursday Nights at the Yard at Suffolk Downs, featuring dance lessons, bingo, and live music. She said the evenings also will feature beer pours from Twisted Fate Brewery, the development’s first tenant. The beer will be dispersed within a confined space under the auspices of the Twisted Fate owners.

The members unanimously approved the application.

Next up was an application from GA Restaurant II, Inc., d/b/a Santorini Restaurant, 376 Revere Beach Boulevard, Stavroula Fotopoulos, Manager, to amend its Entertainment License to add: TV/Radio outside from 12 p.m.–10 p.m., Vocal/Instrumental Music consisting of 1-3 people outside once or twice a week from 6 p.m.–10 p.m., and Greek cafe music during the breakfast hours.

Ms. Fotopoulos presented the application. There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The next item was a request from Lin & Ben, Inc. d/b/a Jade Asian Restaurant, 339 Squire Road, Unit 120, Xiu Yue Lam, Manager, for the transfer of a Malt/Wine Restaurant License and Change of License Category to All Alcohol, from Yutaka, Inc. with requested hours of Sunday–Saturday 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m., requested seating of 99, and requested entertainment of background music and TV.

Attorney Russell Chin represented the applicant, which is purchasing the assets of the present occupant, Yukata. Chin explained that Ms. Lam has three years of experience in the business and is TIPS-certified. He said there will be no live music. He also said the operation of the business essentially will be staying the same as under the previous management.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission then conducted a hearing pertaining to Argueta & Piche Corp., d/b/a Carnaval Latino Restaurant, 7B Everett Street, into allegations of “violating closing procedures, overservice, and service past 2 a.m.”

Selevitch noted that a police officer filed an incident report alleging that patrons were being served beyond the 2 a.m. closing hour. “What do you think about that report? What have you done to correct it? And what would be a fair resolution to this hearing?” Selevitch asked the owner of the establishment.

The owner replied that there had been a problem with the credit card device involving the processing of payments with credit cards on the night in question. He said his establishment turns on the lights at 1:10 a.m and stops serving at 1:30 a.m., but that a patron that night had two beers in his hand when he was observed by the officer.

“The allegation is that there were many intoxicated people and you were overserving people,” responded Selevitch, to which the owner replied that the person who was causing a problem no longer is welcome.

Selevitch also noted that the officer observed patrons coming into the business as late as 1:40 and were being served. The owner replied that a new security company has been hired to enforce the closing hours.

Lieut. Sean Randall noted that though this is the first written report, the officer who wrote the report has observed similar violations on other occasions.

“It’s very important for you to stay on top of this if you want to keep your license,” said Selevitch.

Occena made a motion to continue the matter for 60 days and to place the establishment on formal notice about the violations. He also requested that the officer who wrote the report appear at that time to explain whether there have been any new issues.

“If there are further violations, we will take immediate action,” Selevitch warned.

The commission received an advisory communication from the ABCC regarding the obligations of caterers licensed pursuant to M.G.L. Ch. 138, §12C. The full text of the advisory is as follows:

“The Commission would like to remind caterers licensed pursuant to M.G.L. c. 138, § 12C of their obligations when selling and serving alcoholic beverages to be consumed on the premises of a private event that is not open to the public as well as what is prohibited by state law.

“Licensed caterers pursuant to M.G.L. c. 138, § 12C must:

1. Purchase their inventory of alcoholic beverages from licensed wholesalers;

2. Transport alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle covered by a M.G.L. c. 138, § 22

transportation permit;

3. Store alcoholic beverages only on the premises approved by the ABCC that is either owned

by the licensee or that the licensee has the exclusive right to occupy;

4. Maintain liquor liability insurance providing security for the liability of the licensee in a minimum amount of $250,000 on account of injury to or death of 1 person and $500,000

on account of any 1 accident resulting in injury to or death of more than 1 person;

5. Only permit individuals who have been certified by a nationally recognized alcoholic

beverages server training program to serve alcoholic beverages; and

6. Prior to 48 hours before any private event:

(a) notify the police chief and the local licensing authority of the private event in the city/town;

(b) provide a copy of the caterer’s license to the police chief and the local licensing authority;

(c) provide proof of liquor liability insurance to the police chief and the local licensing authority; and

(d) provide an emergency contact number for the license manager to the police chief and the local licensing authority.

“Licensed caterers pursuant to M.G.L. c. 138, § 12C may not sell or serve alcoholic beverages:

1. In a city or town where the granting of on-premises licenses pursuant to M.G.L. c. 138, § 12 is not allowed by that municipality;

2. At the caterer’s principal place of business;

3. At a private event not open to the public for greater than five hours; and

4. At events which occur in a licensed premises, i.e. a restaurant, hotel, club, etc.” The next meeting of the commission is set for July 16.