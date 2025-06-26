Guest Op-Ed: Want your Voice heard? Start with the Sub-Committee Meetings

By Anthony Parziale

If you’ve ever been to a City Council meeting and wondered why something was already decided, you’re not alone. The truth is, by the time an issue reaches the full Council for a vote, it’s probably already been worked out in a sub-committee meeting.

Sub-committees are where most of the real discussion happens. Where Councillors take a deeper look at proposals, ask questions, raise concerns, and start shaping the final decision. These meetings are open to the public, and they’re also live-streamed by Revere TV for everyone to see. But unfortunately, a lot of people just don’t realize how important they are.

That’s why I’m writing this. Because if you care about a particular issue whether it’s about traffic, development, city spending, schools, or any other concern the best time to show up, speak out, or ask questions is during the sub-committee meetings.

The Council still votes on the final decision during a regular meeting, but by then, the direction has usually already been set. Attending sub-committees gives you the best chance to be part of the process while it’s still being shaped.

I’m not writing this to criticize anyone or point fingers. I just want the people of Revere to understand how our local government works and how they can be more involved. These meetings are for you, the people. Your voice matters, and the earlier you get involved in the process, the stronger your impact can be.

When elected to the City Council, I’ll do everything I can to help more residents stay informed and feel empowered to participate. But you don’t need to wait for that. The next time you see an issue that affects you or your neighborhood, find out if there’s a sub-committee meeting about it and make it a point to tune in or show up.

Because when the people are part of the conversation early, our city makes better decisions together.

Anthony Parziale is a candidate for Revere City Councillor At-Large in the upcoming election.