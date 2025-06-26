Dr. Kathryn Schulte-Grahame Officially Announces for Ward 1 School Committee Seat

Special to the Journal

Dr. Katy Schulte-Grahame

Dr. Kathryn (Katy) Schulte-Grahame, a resident of Revere’s Beachmont neighborhood and mother of two children enrolled in the Revere Public Schools, has officially declared her candidacy for the Ward 1 seat on the Revere School Committee. Under the new ward-based system implemented through recent legislation (H.2058), Grahame secured her place on the ballot after gathering the required signatures over a single weekend, with certification completed by the Election Department on Wednesday, June 10th. Ward 1 residents will now have the opportunity to elect their dedicated representative to the School Committee for the first time.

Dr. Schulte-Grahame brings both academic management expertise and hands-on educational experience as a University Professor and Administrator who manages programming for more than 1,200 students annually while teaching first-year engineering and civil engineering courses. Her campaign focuses on forward-thinking priorities: advancing technology integration in schools; preparing high school students for careers in today’s rapidly evolving workforce; prioritizing student mental and physical health; and ensuring educational success while being fiscally responsible to Revere’s residents.

She has demonstrated her commitment to Revere’s educational community through her role as a Revere Public Library Trustee, serving on the Beachmont elementary school’s Parent Teacher Organization, and in founding and running the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) club at Beachmont Elementary since 2016. This year, she worked with teachers and administration to expand her STEAM program to Garfield Middle School, using the innovative outreach partnership to connect her college students with local elementary and middle schoolers, seeing to it that Revere’s community benefits from the area’s wealth of higher education resources.

Dr. Katy Schulte-Grahame’s dual perspective as both a parent with children at Beachmont Elementary and Garfield Middle School, and as a professor who balances budgets and manages large-scale academic programming gives her unique insight into the challenges facing students, families, and school administrators in today’s educational landscape.