City Leaders, Family Remember Former Police Officer Who Died in Fire

By Adam Swift

Tributes have been pouring in over the past week following the death of former Revere Police Officer Richard T. Serino Sr.

A memorial erected in memory of the late Richard Serino on

the corner of his home on Washington Street.

Serino, 77, died in a fire at his long-time family home at 661 Washington St. last Tuesday, June 17.

“I was saddened to learn of the fatal fire at 661 Washington Street, and of the loss of retired Revere Police Officer, Richie Serino,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe. “On behalf of the City of Revere, I extend my sincere condolences to the Serino family and loved ones during this unimaginable time of loss.”

The mayor said Serino was a community staple who took pride in his home and his family.

“He comes from a lineage of Reverians with a rich history in public service, and we are grateful for his, and his family’s, contributions to the betterment of our city,” said Keefe. “We will all miss driving by his legendary holiday decorations, of which he dedicated so much time and care.”

The Revere Fire Department responded to a 911 call from a passerby shortly after 4:30 p.m. on June 17. On arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire at the right rear of the 2-½ story multi-family home.

Serino was located in the house when firefighters entered to search for occupants. He was taken to CHA-Everett Hospital, where he later died.

“Richie served as a proud member of the Revere Police Department for 34 years, from 1979 to 2013,” said interim Police Chief Maria LaVita. “He was quick-witted and always smiling. We will miss him immensely.”

Acting Fire Chief James Cullen said it was a sad day for the department and the city.

“Mr. Serino was beloved in our community,” Cullen said. “He served as a US Marine and a Revere Police Officer for many years, and his son is a Revere firefighter. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and many loved ones.”

Councilor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto knew Serino for many years.

“He was a salt-of-the-earth, wonderful guy,” said Zambuto. “He was an institution – everybody knew Richie Serino – everyone knew his house, and everyone knew his yard always had a Marine flag

and decorations for every occasion. He was all Revere.

“He was truly a great representative of this city, a dedicated police officer, and of course, as a U.S. Marine, a dedicated patriot,” Zambuto continued. “We’re saddened by this tragic loss, and we’ll miss him.”

Joseph Metcalf, a longtime neighbor of the Serino family on Washington Avenue, said Serino was “an awesome guy. He and his wife used to walk to Stop & Shop, and I would say hi to them all the time when I was sitting on the stairs.”

Metcalf’s sister-in-law, Irene Metcalf, said Serino was well-known for his extravagant holiday displays.

“Out of respect for him and the Serino family, I hope the neighborhood can do what it can to keep up the tradition to make that corner a nice area just as he did for all the holidays,” Metcalf said. “He was a wonderful person, and he will be sorely missed.”

In fact, the city did take quick action to memorialize Serino and the corner near his family home on Washington Avenue.

On Monday night, the council unanimously approved a motion submitted by all the councilors that the Mayor and City Council collaborate on a memorial to be placed at the corner of Washington Avenue and Malden Street in honor of Serino, naming the corner “Serino’s Corner.” The council also held a moment of silence in honor of Serino at the beginning of the meeting.

“Easiest motion I have ever written on behalf of all of us; I think there is an island right in the middle that would be beautiful,” said Ward 3 Councilor Anthony Cogliandro. “I’ll approve anything for that man, even though he wrote me my first traffic ticket for not yielding to a pedestrian on a crosswalk in front of Revere House of Pizza in my 1988 Plymouth Grand Fury. He is a legend, and he deserves so much more than this.”

Serino’s grandson, former Ward 6 City Councilor Richard Serino J. Serino, spoke on behalf of the family at the council meeting, thanking the council and the community for its support over the past week, and thanking the council for the motion in honor of his grandfather.

“The overwhelming love and support we have received over this last week is a testament to the man my grandfather was,” Serino said. “From the texts, calls, voicemails and social media comments to the messages to the flowers and American flags placed along the fence of his Washington Avenue home to the stories about he impacted the lives of others in ways we never knew to the amazing outpouring in support in helping my grandmother face this next chapter after losing her husband and her home through the generosity of donations to the GoFundMe in her honor, – all of these have helped to give us strength and some comfort in the face of an unthinkable, unfathomable tragedy.”

Serino also expressed his family’s thankfulness and appreciation to the first responders who were on-scene.

“The Revere Fire Department and members of the Chelsea, Winthrop, Malden, and MassPort Fire Departments, the members of the Revere Police Department, particularly Officer Anthony Matos for his kindness and compassion in accompanying us to the hospital, the Red Cross, Mayor Keefe, Adrienne McGuire and members of the Administration’s Emergency Response Team who have provided valuable support to those displaced, the Boston Sparks Association who provided support for our first responders on-scene, Mike Zaccaria and the team at Action for their efforts in securing the property, and the Washington Ave/Malden Street neighbors for their concern and prayers as the fire was raging,” Serino said.

Serino said his grandfather would have been blown away by the outpouring of care, concern, and sadness that his passing has brought about.

“He would be honored, humbled and touched by these tributes,” Serino said. “As his family, he made us proud in life, and has continued to make us proud now. For a man who grew up in Revere, who served in the Marines during the Vietnam era, and who had an over 30-year career in law enforcement, we cannot make sense that a house fire in his beloved house is what would lead to an untimely passing.

“For nearly 70 years, the Serino family has called 661 Washington Avenue home,” Serino continued. “My grandfather took great pride in his home, as it was the house in which his parents and siblings created many happy memories. It’s hard to imagine that corner without his presence.”

In more recent years, the corner lot and the house has become recognizable around Greater Boston as the house with all the inflatables, Serino added.

“Papa began the inflatables tradition as a seasonal way to make his young grandchildren smile, but he ended up finding more joy in them than we did as us kids got older – he loved seeing the smiles and joy that the whacky holiday displays brought to people – members of the public and his family alike,” Serino said. “From the lilac bush that was planted by my great-grandmother Louise Serino, to the ever present flagpole that displayed the American flag and Marine Corps flag proudly, the Serino family, and Richie Serino in particular, relished in their family’s corner lot. My grandfather was a good man – he was the best Papa a grandson or granddaughter could ask for.

“He was hardworking family man, a Patriot, a public servant, and an all-around kind guy,” Serino continued. “He is already missed by so many of us, but this proposal by your honorable body tonight to name the intersection ‘Serino’s Corner,’ is an amazing tribute and testament to retired Officer Richard T. Serino, Sr – Richie, Dad, and Papa.”

The fire is still under thorough investigation by the Revere Fire Department, with more details to follow, according to the mayor.