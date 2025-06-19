Revere Beach Farmer’s Market Opens for Second Season on Friday, July 11

Special to the Journal

On Friday, July 11, the community-favorite Revere Beach Farmer’s Market will see dozens of vendors set up shop for their second season at Waterfront Square. The Revere Beach Farmer’s Market, which has grown this year to include 23+ unique farmers and vendors per week, will be open from 11:00am-3:00pm every Friday, rain or shine, from July to September (with the exception of Friday, July 25 due to the International Sand Sculpting Festival) at Waterfront Square on Revere Beach (400 Ocean Ave), with local musicians featured at every market from 11:30am – 1:30pm. Waterfront Square is conveniently located next to two Blue Line MBTA stops and offers free four-hour parking.

“The Revere Beach Farmer’s Market is only stronger after last year’s massive success,” commented Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “We are bringing families together around healthy food and fun at the beach, and the community’s positive response is reflected in the quality and expansiveness of our vendors this season. I can’t wait to get back to the Revere Beach Farmer’s Market this summer to buy from some of my favorite vendors from last year, and to try some new items, too.”

This year’s Revere Beach Farmer’s Market will feature more than 23 vendors each week, bringing together a diverse mix of local farms, small businesses, and community organizations. Produce vendors include Riverdale Farm, Jaebird Farm, Bright Oasis Farm, and Farmer Dave, offering a fresh and vibrant selection of fruits and vegetables. Additional vendors include The Bread Shop, Chocolaffee, Tantine Mimes Gourmet, Periwinkles, Boba Tea, RexWraps, J’s Honest Farm & Nursery and many more.

“The popularity of the Revere Beach Farmer’s Market has given us the opportunity to expand this year, and I’m proud that our growth will bring increased access to healthy food in Revere,” said Chief of Health and Human Services, Lauren Buck, BSN, RN, MPH. “We have many of our favorite vendors returning from last season, as well as plenty of new vendors, too, and we’re grateful for what they are bringing to Revere: Livelihood, community, and quality food and goods.”

The Revere Beach Farmer’s Market accepts SNAP food stamp benefits, WIC vouchers, Senior FMNP vouchers, and Health Initiatives Program (HIP) reimbursements. This summer, the Revere Beach Farmer’s Market will be debuting a special SNAP Match program in partnership with Mass in Motion and Cambridge Health Alliance’s Department of Community Health. SNAP recipients who spend $15.00 at specific vendors will be able to get a $15.00 coupon from the Revere Public Health Department to be spent on those same vendors.

Be sure to follow the Revere Beach Farmer’s Market on social media for weekly event schedules and exciting collaborations that bring fun-family friendly activities to the market every Friday. You can find the Revere Beach Farmer’s Market on Instagram (@reverebeachfarmersmarket) and Facebook (Revere Beach Farmer’s Market).