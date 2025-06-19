News Our Lady of Lourdes Annual Outdoor Mass by Journal Staff • June 19, 2025 • 0 Comments On Sunday residents, families and friends of the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish gathered at Grotto Park in Beachmont for the Annual outdoor mass (shown above). In his sermon, Fr. Leonard pointed out that in just two days, June 17, the first cornerstone of the Our Lady of Lourdes Church was laid in the ground. The church was sold by the Archdiocese, under years of protest, and devoted parishioners and friends gather at Grotto Park across from their sacred church in remembrance of their loved ones andfamily celebrations held at the church. Fr. Leonard welcomes all to Annual Our Lady of Lourdes Outdoor Mass, thanking God for a beautiful morning to celebrate life. Receiving communion Tom Feeley and State RepresentativeJeff Turco.