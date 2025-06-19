Obituaries 06-18-2025

Sylvia Greenstein

Her sense of humor and gentle spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her

It is with great love and sorrow that we share the passing of Sylvia Greenstein of Peabody, formerly from Revere, who entered into rest on Friday, June 13, 2025 at the age of 99.

She was the beloved wife of the late Arnold Greenstein and a devoted mother to Trudy and her husband, Graham, Doreen and Larry; a cherished grandmother to Rachel, Andrea, David and his wife, Amanda, Joshua and his wife, Deborah, Amy and her husband, Russ, a cherished great grandmother to Shayna, Aliza, Dalton, Mirabella, Iona and Ari and a dear sister to the late Daniel Singer. She was the loving daughter of the late Philip and Helen (Hellerman) Singer.

Born and raised in Revere, Sylvia graduated from Revere High School and went on to raise her family in Revere. Prior to getting married, she was proud of working at a jewelers in Boston.

She generously gave her time volunteering at the voting polls in Revere and knitting blankets and hats for premature infants. She had a deep love for knitting and sewing and found joy in the everyday moments shared with family and friends.

Her funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 17th at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington St, Canton with interment following at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. Shiva was observed at Temple Emunah, 9 Piper Rd, Lexington on Tuesday, June 17th and will also be observed at Doreen Grossman’s Home from 7 to 9 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 18th and at Trudy Merson’s Home from 7.to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 19th.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sylvia’s memory may be made to the Peabody Senior Center https://peabodycoa.org/donate.html), Tiny Miracles Foundation (https://ttmf.org/) or Combined Jewish Philanthropies (https://ma.cjp.org/)

Lauren N. Cataldo

She was beautiful, inside and out

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, June 16th in the Immaculate Conception Church, for Lauren N. Cataldo who passed away on Saturday, June 7th at 44 years old.

Lauren was born in Malden on December 11, 1980 to her parents, Steven and Joan Cataldo. Lauren was the oldest of their three children, all of whom were raised and educated in Revere.

She was a graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School, Class of 1999. Lauren began her professional career at Boston City Hall working directly with Mayor Walsh. After several years as a public servant, Lauren continued her professional career working at biotech company Vedanta BioSciences as their Operations/HR Manager.

She was always very dedicated and passionate about her professional life.

Lauren was the very proud Auntie of her three beautiful nieces who she cherished and adored above all else. Her niece’s faces would light up as soon as they caught the first glance of Auntie Lauren and they knew that a day of spoiling, frolic and fun was in store for them. Lauren was also a devoted “cat mom” to her beloved fur babies, Brady and Bella.

Lauren was beautiful inside and out. Lauren had a larger-than-life personality, a heart of gold and an extremely generous spirit that she shared freely with all she

loved! She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family and friends always and forever.

She was the beloved daughter of Steven W. Cataldo and Joan M. (Malatesta) Cataldo of Newport, RI, formerly of Revere; the cherished sister of Lindsey Cataldo of Revere and Steven J. Cataldo and his wife, Beth of North Andover; the adored aunt of Genevieve, Evelyn and Vivian Cataldo; the treasured granddaughter of Anthony Cataldo of Revere and his late wife, Anna “Nina” (DeSimone) Cataldo and the late Richard J. Malatesta, Sr. and Marilyn A. (Morgan) Malatesta and also lovingly survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.