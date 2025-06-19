News Briefs

Popular Lifesavers League Course Providing Accessible Emergency Preparedness Education to Revere Residents

‘Lifesavers League,’ a program run by the Revere Department of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Unit, is providing Revere residents with free, accessible, multilingual emergency preparedness courses. Following the success of their first course, which took place in April 2025, the second ‘Lifesavers League’ class, which will focus on hands-only CPR, will take place on Thursday, June 26 from 6:00pm-7:30pm at Revere High School. This course will be taught by members of the American Red Cross and Revere Fire Prevention in both English and Spanish. In addition, free childcare will be available to participants.

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. added, “The ‘Lifesavers League’ empowers residents with the ability to react and assist others in a crisis situation: It moves them from bystanders to action-makers. Though I hope residents don’t often have to use the skills they’ve learned in these courses, being well-equipped with basic trainings, especially CPR, makes for safer households, business establishments, neighborhoods, and community.”

Community members can register for the next class by scanning the QR code or at the following link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=s44Jlpz6W0KbTRZnm0R7HbC6CF-hN_tPhCXroxZ2HYRUNVExTzNVNTE4SVlPWEZNNVRNQUJNMEoyTy4u&route=shorturl. Residents can also email Adrienne Maguire at [email protected] for a link to register. Class schedules can be viewed on the Public Health website, the City of Revere Events calendar, or by calling the Public Health Department at 781-485-8486.

As the ‘Lifesavers League’ program continues to grow, community-based classes will include:

• Hands-only CPR

• BeReady – from the Red Cross

• Fire safety and prevention

• Importance of rental insurance

• Family preparedness in the face of a climate emergency