Local Students in the news

Local student is conducting summer research at Emmanuel College

Astrid Noriega, a Biotechnology major from Revere is one of 44 Emmanuel students pursuing summer research projects at Emmanuel College this summer.

The opportunity to collaborate with faculty on research is an important piece of the learning experience at Emmanuel. These hands-on experiences build upon knowledge attained in the classroom and prepare students for professional opportunities and graduate-level studies.

Assumption Students Named to Dean’s List

Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on this prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.

Nicole Marin of Revere

Samantha Porazinski of Revere

Andrew Leone of Revere

Assumption University, founded in 1904 by the Augustinians of the Assumption, is a premier New England university for high-quality education, integrating career preparation and education of the whole person, drawing upon the best in the rich and centuries-long tradition of Catholic higher education.

WPI Students Complete Intensive Capstone Research Projects

Almost 1,200 undergraduate students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) completed a senior capstone thesis that is required of all graduating seniors as part of the university’s distinctive project-based educational experience. Known as Major Qualifying Projects (MQP), these are professional-level research experiences in the students’ fields of study that challenge students to solve the kind of problem they would typically encounter in their professional discipline.

“It’s inspiring to see the creativity and skills that our students bring to these hands-on projects, as well as the professionalism with which they present their research,” says Arne Gericke, interim dean of undergraduate studies and director of the Office of Undergraduate Research. “Their experience managing a major project like this-including identifying a problem and researching all of the implications and possible solutions while also managing team dynamics over an extended period of several months-sets them up well for success not only in their first jobs after graduation but throughout their careers.”

WPI’s innovative undergraduate education is centered around project-based learning, a hands-on approach that requires students to apply their scientific and technical knowledge to real-world, open-ended problems. During their time at WPI, all students complete two significant research projects that produce tangible results and often affect the quality of people’s lives. These projects change both the student and their world.

MQPs are usually team-based and often focus on specific issues or needs of an organization that has partnered with the university to sponsor the students’ work. In addition to providing practical work experience that proves valuable to future employers, MQPs often lead to publications in peer-reviewed journals, presentations at regional and national conferences, patents, and entrepreneurial ventures. Others become useful innovations and products for their corporate sponsors.

The following students completed an MQP:

Sakshi Gauro from Revere majoring in Robotics Engineering, class of 2025, completed a project titled “ID MQP-D38500 – SMAC 6.0

Dang Nguyen from Revere, majoring in Electrical and Computer Engineering, class of 2025, completed a project titled “Design of a Digital Twin Apparatus

Local Residents Receive Degrees

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) celebrated its 2025 Commencement with a series of ceremonies honoring the achievements of graduates across all degree levels. For the second year, commencement exercises were held at the DCU Center, where WPI conferred 1,298 bachelor’s degrees representing a diverse range of disciplines in science, engineering, technology, business, and the humanities. President Grace J. Wang, PhD, and Board of Trustees Chair William Fitzgerald presided over the 156th Commencement exercises on Friday, May 16.

Wang told members of the Class of 2025 they are entering a changing world filled with competing visions for how to solve challenges and advance society. But, she said, along with knowledge and technical competence in their chosen fields of study, WPI graduates have been equipped with the ability to think critically, to be resilient, to work in teams, and to do it all with a sense of ethics and global responsibility.

“Outside these walls today is a world that needs you,” Wang said. “Not just because of what you have learned to do in your chosen field, but because of who you are, and also because of the leadership qualities you built at WPI.”

Delivering the undergraduate Commencement address, Michelle Gass ’90, president and chief executive officer of Levi Strauss & Co., reflected on her journey from student to global business leader to inspire the Class of 2025. Gass said she’s often asked how a chemical engineering graduate from WPI became CEO of one of the most iconic apparel companies in the world. The answer, she told the graduates, lies in a handful of guiding principles she started refining in her years on the WPI campus.

“I’ve realized that to the extent I’ve been successful and able to engineer the kind of life I wanted for myself and my family, it’s largely because I learned how to approach problems and moments intentionally and productively, while keeping real people in mind at all times,” Gass said.

Gass and Mark Fuller, chair and treasurer of the George F. and Sybil H. Fuller Foundation, a significant supporter of WPI, received honorary degrees as part of the ceremony.

Student speaker Dhespina Zhidro, a biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering double major, reminded fellow graduates about the community they formed for themselves, shaped by a collective experience that included struggle, doubt, and, ultimately, achievement.

“WPI has given us more than an education,” Zhidro said. “It has given us a blueprint for how to live, how to lead, create meaningful change, and leave every place we enter better than we found it.”

The following graduates earned BS degrees:

Dang Nguyen from Revere majored in Electrical and Computer Engineering

Sakshi Gauro from Revere, majored in Robotics Engineering

Local Students Graduate From College of the Holy Cross

Holy Cross celebrated the 733 bachelor of arts degree recipients at its 179th Commencement held in person on Friday, May 23 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Dr. Linda LeMura, president of Le Moyne College and the first female layperson to be named president of a Jesuit institution of higher education in the United States delivered this year’s address to the Class of 2025 and received an honorary degree.

In her remarks, LeMura emphasized that the goal of a Jesuit-and specifically a Holy Cross-education is to unite two identities: the dreamer and the doer, following the example of St. Ignatius of Loyola.

“Graduates, my wish for you-today, and every day-is that you will hold tight to your skills and to your dreams,” said LeMura. “Treasure them both. Your dreams will inspire your work, and your work will inspire your dreams. Never let go of the whimsical, poetical, visionary dreamer that lives in each and every one of you.”

In addition to LeMura, Holy Cross also awarded an honorary degree to Sister Barbara Rogers, RSCJ, a longtime leader of the Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart.

The following local students earned degrees:

Nachelle Duque of Revere

Kyle Gove of Revere Cum Laude

Regis Students Recognized for Academic Excellence on Spring 2025 Dean’s List

Regis announces those students who met academic requirements to be named to the university’s spring 2025 Dean’s List, in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Regis students must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher; first-year students must have a GPA of 3.25 or higher.

“The Dean’s List recognizes students who demonstrated dedication to their degree program in the spring semester,” said Dr. Mary Erina Driscoll, PhD, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Throughout a student’s academic journey, the Regis curriculum challenges students to ask insightful questions in their pursuit of the truth. The university community congratulates those students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester.”

Founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph nearly a century ago, Regis challenges, inspires, and supports students who are driven by passion, purpose, and a pursuit to positively impact the world within a learning community that embraces inclusivity and innovation.

Regis congratulates the following students named to the spring 2025 Dean’s List:

Amelia Amodeo of Revere

Estephany Avilez of Revere

Juan Chica Chavarria of Revere

Jaimy Gomez Reyes of Revere

Jasmine Pham of Revere

Stonehill College Celebrates Class of 2025

614 students processed at Stonehill College’s 74th Commencement on Sunday, May 18. The following were among those who marched:

Steven Leone of Revere

Joseph Polidoro of Revere

Roberts of Revere, MA named to Lasell University Spring 2025 Dean’s List

Taryn Roberts, a Lasell University student from Revere, MA was named to the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the Spring 2025 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.