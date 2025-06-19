Kevin O’Hara Holds Campaign Reception for PFFM Trustee Position

Photos by Cary Shuman

Revere Fire Capt. Kevin O’Hara held a campaign reception in his quest for a Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts (PFFM) Trustee position June 12 at Easy Pie restaurant in Revere. The statewide election is Thursday, June 19.

Mayor Patrick Keefe and Retired Fire Chief Christopher Bright joined a large crowd of city officials, along with Kevin O’Hara’s colleagues in the firefighting profession, family and friends, at the event.

Mayor Keefe delivered the introductory remarks in support of O’Hara’s candidacy, noting his impressive leadership as president of the Revere Firefighters Local 926 Union.

“It’s not just because of our friendship and that I think Kevin’s a really good guy, it’s because of his advocacy,” said Keefe. “And that’s what Kevin does. He does that for his fellow firefighters in Revere, and he does for people across the Commonwealth. He’s always fighting for his fellow firefighters and making sure they get all the representation they need, the healthcare they need, the benefits they need, and making sure that people are standing up for them. You want to have people that are going to fight for you, and Kevin is absolutely that person.”

Capt. O’Hara told the large gathering, “I want to thank my family and friends that are here, surrounding local firefighters and outside fire departments as well, and a special thanks to Local 926 because 16 years ago, you elected me to lead our Local, and every time I was up for election, you always supported me.”

“My whole campaign is going off experience [as an officer in Local 926], and that’s why I’m stepping up and running. Two years ago, I had this in my head that I was going to run for the Trustee position. I believe in an independent vote. I believe in supporting the right person, supporting the right idea, and that’s what we’re all about.”

O’Hara said since the announcement of his candidacy in March, he has traveled thousands of miles to cities and towns across Massachusetts to speak to fellow firefighters during his campaign.

“I wouldn’t be up here today if it weren’t for all of you here, so I thank you all,” concluded O’Hara. “I will let you know next Thursday. I know I got it. I’m confident. I want it. Let’s win.”

Kevin O’Hara, a key player on Revere High School’s greatest baseball team in 1995 who played alongside such standouts as Mike Spinelli, Dave Lightbody, Mike Popp, Dennis Diaz, Brian Spagnolo, and others, received a warm and extended ovation from his enthusiastic supporters at the reception. The guests enjoyed Easy Pie’s delicious pizza, chicken wings, and salads.