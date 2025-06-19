Israel has No Choice

Israel’s decision to eliminate Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile facilities not only comes as no surprise, but should be welcomed by everyone who understands that the only threats to world peace come from the authoritarian rulers of the Axis of Evil of Iran, Russia, and China.

Ever since Iran became a theocratic state 46 years ago, its leaders have been committed to one thing — the elimination of the State of Israel. The Iranian regime even has installed a “doomsday clock” in Tehran’s public square to count down to the year 2040, which the regime has set as the date for the destruction of Israel.

Iran throughout the past four decades has funded terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, and, until his downfall, the murderous regime of former Syrian dictator Bashir al Assad, all with the aim of wreaking havoc and terror throughout the Middle East, which culminated in the horrific attack on Israel on 10/7/23.

Iran also has been supplying drones and armaments to Russia to assist with its invasion of Ukraine, clearly demonstrating that it is part of the 21st century Axis that seeks to destabilize the Western democracies.

As for their own country, the Iranian rulers have tortured and murdered their own people since they came to power in 1979.

But as awful as Iran has been over the past 40 years, can one even imagine how much worse iits leaders will act if they were to obtain a nuclear weapon?

The world has witnessed first-hand what a nuclear-armed dictator is capable of during the past few years with the tragic war in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin never would have dared invade Ukraine if he didn’t have nuclear weapons, using them as a threat to intimidate the rest of the world into providing only marginal help to the Ukrainians, whose civilians are being bombarded mercilessly by Putin.

Is there any doubt that Iran would act the same way if it were to have nuclear weapons at its disposal?

By taking on Iran by itself, the Israelis, like the Ukrainians, are fighting for Western civilization as we know it. They are the ones defending Western democracy against the forces of totalitarianism — they are on the front lines, taking the hits to their civilian populations.

The bottom line is that we cannot bury our heads in the sand any longer. As the International Atomic Energy Agency made clear this past week, Iran undeniably is in the process of making a nuclear weapon, the effect of which will pose a threat to Western democracies.

Iran has said loud and clear it wants to wipe Israel off the face of the map — and the time has come to take that threat seriously.