Six Pickleball Courts to Replace Tennis Courts at Gibson Park Makeover

By Journal Staff

The Revere Conservation Commission (ConsCom) held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday evening, June 3, in the City Council Chambers. Chair Nicholas Rudolph and fellow members Brian Averback, Joseph LaValle, Thomas Carleton, and Wilson Correa were on hand for the session.

The first matter taken up was a request for the issuance of a Notice of Intent (NOI) for the demolition of existing structures and construction of a multi-level garage at the property identified as “Rear of Squire Rd.”, which is located across from 320 Charger St.

The matter came before the ConsComm last month and a full hearing was held, but the commission was unable to issue an NOI because the Mass. DEP had not issued a File Number, which is a statutory requirement before a local conservation commission can issue an NOI.

However, the state has since issued the File Number. Rick Salvo with Engineering Alliance presented the application on behalf of Steve Caruso and R&S Realty Trust. He noted that the only comment made by the state was that the structure, half of which sits in the 100-year flood plain, should have flow-through openings. Salvo said that flow-through openings have been added to the engineering plans in excess of what is normally required.

The land consists of about 2-and-1/2 acres and contains two steel buildings and presently operates as a contractor’s yard. The property abuts a number of wetlands resource areas, including Rumney Marsh. Portions of the property lie within the 100-year flood plain.

“This will be a major improvement to the area,” said Rudolph.

The area at one time had been intended to be the site of the connector for the Northeast Expressway, a long-dead part of the state’s highway system that was formulated in the 1960s but was killed in the 1970s by the administration of Gov. Francis Sargent and never came to fruition.

There were no opponents and the commissioners voted unanimously to issue the NOI.

Next up was a request for an NOI from the City of Revere for the city’s overhaul of Gibson Park. The city had made a presentation of the project at last month’s meeting, but the ConsComm could not issue the NOI because the Mass. Environmental Protection Agency (MEPA) had not issued a Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) Certificate. However, MEPA issued the FEIR Cert. on May 19, including a Determination of Public Benefit.

Claire Hoogeboom, a Wetlands Scientist with LEC Environmental Consultants, Inc., who presented the application last month, once again was on hand for this meeting.

Hoogeboom noted that she had sent an email addressing some of the questions raised by commissioners, including a response to LaValle’s query about the number and type of plantings to be installed at the new park. Hoogeboom said 17 trees will be removed, (10 of which are native), but there will be 33 new trees planted for a net increase of 23 native trees.

She also stated that six pickleball courts will replace the initially-proposed two tennis courts. Hoogeboom had said at last month’s meeting that the inclusion of pickleball courts (an issue that also had been raised by LaValle ) would be part of Phase 2 of the project. However, Hoogeboom said that with Phase 2 of the project (which would have renovated the vacant former industrial site at 29 Thayer Ave.) now on hold, the pickleball courts have been included in Phase 1. With regard to another issue, she added that access to the shoreline will be maintained throughout the duration of the construction period.

Hoogeboom said that the end of this summer will see the start of the renovation project with an expected completion date of 6-12 months.

Ward 5 City Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya asked a question about the status of the current community garden, which will be relocated under the new plan, and expressed her concern that the gardeners not be displaced during the current growing season.

Hooegeboom replied that the contractor will be sensitive to their concerns and Rudolph suggested that the contractor should consider the current growing season.

There were no opponents and the members unanimously approved issuing the NOI.

The commision then took up a request for Determination of Applicability for 23 Frank Ave., where the homeowner, Katie Babine, is seeking to take down a detached garage structure. She said that she intends to plant grass on the space to make for a bigger backyard. There will be no change in grade.

Guarino-Sawaya spoke briefly in support of the application. “I have no problem with it,” she said. “It will be a better thing to get rid of the concrete and have more green grass in the neighborhood.”

“You’re definitely making a huge improvement to the neighborhood by removing this structure,” added Rudloph.

The commissioners unanimously voted to issue a negative Determination of Applicability, which means that the ConsComm will not be retaining jurisdiction over the project.

The commission then took up a request for an NOI from the City of Chelsea for test borings that the city will be undertaking for its berm removal project at the Slade’s Spice Mill Dam.

Rhianna Sommers from Weston & Sampson and Kristen Homeyer, the Resilience Manager for the No. Suffolk Office of Resilience and Sustainability (which consists of Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop) presented the application.

Sommers said that her group is seeking to take sediment samplings at the Slade’s Spice Mill Dam on Mill Creek which will be used to support the design of the future Mill Creek Habitat Enhancement and Waterfront Access Project. The overall goals of the project seek to improve habitat, stabilize eroding banks, and enhance public waterfront access.

She said future work at the dam includes the proposed partial removal of the northern terminus to improve safety, flow, and kayak access. Any future work will require further permits under the NOI process.

Mill Creek is divided evenly between Chelsea and Revere, with the southern bank of Mill Creek in Chelsea, and the northern side in Revere. The project ultimately will involve a major clean-up (scores of old automobile tires litter the bank, among other debris) and will include constructing a boardwalk and a kayak launch area.

The last portion of the project will include a partial removal of part of the dam itself, mainly to improve the safety of the waterway for kayakers and other users.

The present project for which the NOI is being sought will remove sediment samples for examination to determine to what extent there are contaminants and their future disposal. The workers taking the samples, which will be up to six feet deep and less than three inches in diameter, will use a rowboat and the sampling work will be conducted within one-two days. There will be no permanent impact within the work area.

Slade’s Spice Mill dates back to 1721 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The ultimate removal of the berm will require input from state and local historical commissions.

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously voted to issue the NOI.