Revere Fire Department’s Captain Kevin O’Hara Candidate for PFFM Trustee

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Behind a family legacy of public service going back to 1911, Revere Fire Captain and President of Revere Firefighters Local 926, Kevin O’Hara, has announced his candidacy for Trustee of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts (PFFM).

According to their website, “The objective of this organization shall be to organize all paid professional fire fighters within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, to encourage the formation of local unions affiliated with the International Association of Fire Fighters, and this organization; to place the fire fighters of this Commonwealth on a higher plane of skill and efficiency; to promote unionism among its members; to assist in the promotion and protection of legislation favorable to the interest of fire fighters; to act as a clearing house for all legislation introduced by any local; to aid and assist its members in securing adequate compensation and just and sound pension plans by the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the political subdivisions thereof. It shall render to its affiliates, service in any area that is beneficial to the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts.”

According to O’Hara, “The position of Trustee is critical to maintaining the financial health and transparency of the union. Trustees are responsible for reviewing financial records to ensure accountability, auditing expenses and budgets, reporting to union members on financial matters, and ensuring compliance with bylaws and labor laws. Most importantly, the Trustee is also one of 16 voting members on the PFFM Board—a role that directly influences the future of our union. That responsibility must be taken seriously.”

O’Hara believes his leadership makes him the perfect fit for the position., “I’m running for Trustee because I believe it’s time for a fresh perspective. I’ve noticed that some recent decisions on the board may not fully reflect the best interests of our members. I intend to bring an independent, experienced voice to the table—someone who isn’t afraid to speak up when it counts, and who backs that up with facts and experience. I believe I’m a strong candidate because of the depth of experience I am one of the longest-serving Local Presidents in the state, with 16 straight years of frontline leadership. I don’t shy away from tough conversations, and I always speak up when the moment calls for it—not for attention, but because it’s informed and necessary.”

O’Hara, a 21 year veteran of the Revere Fire Department, was born and raised in Revere. He attended Revere Public Schools and graduated from Revere High School in 1994. He went on to attend Worcester State College, where he played two sports. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen family circumstances, he had to leave school before completing his degree.

“Public service runs deep in my family. The O’Hara family has proudly served the City of Revere in public safety for over a century—dating back to 1911. We also have strong roots in local politics. My late Aunt Peggy was the first woman to serve on the Revere City Council, and my late uncle Edward served on the City Council, the School Committee, and even ran for Mayor in the early 1970s.”

“I was a proud member of the Teamsters Union for 12 years while working at Wonderland Dog Track, up until it closed. In 2004, I became a firefighter for the City of Revere and was later promoted to Captain. I’ve served in every rank along the way and gained valuable experience through each role. I believe in earning your place through hard work and commitment—something I carry with me into labor leadership as well. That belief is one of the key reasons I’m running for Trustee of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts (PFFM).”

“I currently serve as President of Revere Firefighters Local 926, a position I’ve held proudly for the last nine-plus years. Before that, I served as Vice President for six years. I’ve been an elected leader in my Local for 16 consecutive years. During that time, I’ve helped lead our union through complex labor challenges, and we’ve come out stronger each time. I’ve always fought for what’s right, and I’ve never backed down when it mattered.”

O’Hara is hosting a fundraiser on June 12 from 6-8 at Easy Pie, 649 Squire Road, Revere. RSVP to [email protected]. Suggested donations of $100, $250, $500 are appreciated.