Over 540 RPS Students Set to Graduate Tonight

Commencement exercises scheduled for June 4 at Harry Della Russo Stadium

Special ton the Journal

A previous Revere High School class celebrates its graduation with the ceremonial tossing of the caps.

This evening, over 540 Revere High School and CityLab Innovation High School seniors will walk the stage at Harry Della Russo Stadium and receive their diplomas as part of the school department’s graduation exercises.

“There are so many incredible accomplishments among the members of the Class of 2025, and I am extremely proud of all our graduating seniors,” said Revere Public School Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly. “Throughout their journey, these students demonstrated resilience and determination, showing they could adapt and thrive in any situation. These lessons will serve as the foundation for their future endeavors, inspiring them to confidently overcome challenges and seize opportunities. As they embark on new adventures, I encourage them to remember the strength they cultivated during their time together.”

Kelly continued, “Together, they have forged bonds that will last a lifetime, and these connections will provide a support system as they navigate the complexities of the world ahead. With each step they take, may they embrace the unknown and remain steadfast in their pursuit of growth and fulfillment.”

Revere High School (RHS) valedictorian Erta Ismahili, salutatorian Dayna Phan, and class president Endurance Nkeh will join Kelly, Mayor Patrick Keefe, and high school principals Christopher Bowen (RHS) and Stacey Mulligan (CityLab) in welcoming the graduates.

“The Class of 2025 has made us proud with their collective commitment to leadership, community service, and academic achievement. They are an impressive group that embodies our school’s vision to see students lead across differences. The school and our community are better because of the Class of 2025!”

Revere Public Schools seniors have received over $150,000 in local scholarships, and many will receive other scholarships and financial aid from the colleges they plan to attend.

“I’m proud of the numerous accomplishments of the Class of 2025,” commented Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “I want to congratulate every student for reaching this important milestone. Revere Public Schools has a rigorous course load, with curriculum designed to instill resilience in our students: I am confident that, because of their education in Revere, they are prepared to work hard and thrive in the years to come.”

This year, Revere Public Schools asked teachers, guidance counselors, and school leaders to spotlight two students as part of this year’s graduation. While all members of the Class of 2025 deserve recognition, the two students recommended were valedictorian Erta Ismahili and the Class of 2025’s Francoise Kodjo. Together, Erta and Francoise represent the bright future ahead for the Class of 2025, and we are excited to see the impact they will make in their next chapters.

Erta, who will attend Harvard in the fall, is a member of Revere High School’s Model UN, the Speech and Debate Club, the district’s Equity Advisory Board, and more. Francoise, who will be attending Bunker Hill Community College in the fall, is a member of the RHS’s Welcome Club and the district’s Equity Advisory Board and recently hosted a student-led forum on personal growth and career development.

“Resilience, inclusion, and the desire to leave things better than they found them: That tier of personal qualities represents the best of Revere, adult and student alike,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe. “Erta and Francoise demonstrate these qualities with ease, always representing our city and our shared values well. I’m proud of their hard work and numerous successes at Revere High School, and I am eager to see their continued success in the years to come.”

Erta Ismahili

Revere Public Schools (RPS): Describe a bit of your background and growing up in Revere.

Erta: I’ve grown up in Revere all my life. I was born just a month after my parents came to the U.S. from Albania with my older brother. I proudly attended the Paul Revere Elementary School, Rumney Marsh Academy, and now RHS. My first-generation low-income (FGLI) background inspires me to give back to my community and instill hope in others, just as my parents’ sacrifice has instilled hope in me.

RPS: As you set to leave RPS, what are some of your fond memories of attending Revere Schools?

Erta: One of the most impactful moments throughout all of high school was leading the student march for a new high school at Wonderland through the Student Senate. Without a doubt, it showed me the power of my peers and how we can all come together to inspire change. Otherwise, helping out with events such as Haunted Hallways, the Multicultural Night, and meeting with my friends at Senior Sunrise showed me how proud I am to be from Revere and the beauty of diversity.

RPS: How has RPS prepared you for the future?

Erta: RPS has given me the grit and perspective to be able to give back to communities in the future. Being a student and club member at RPS has given me the accountability and confidence I need to create hands-on change with my peers and community to ensure that change is representative of all people who deserve a voice.

RPS: What college will you be attending in the fall?

Erta: I’ll be attending Harvard University.

RPS: Is there anything else you would like to add?

Erta: I just want to emphasize the point of diversity in the community. Without the various backgrounds represented and experiences lived in Revere, I wouldn’t be as involved and comfortable giving back to the people around me. We are truly unified by our diversity.

Francoise Kodjo

Revere Public Schools (RPS): Describe a bit of your background and growing up in Revere.

Francoise: I grew up in a single-parent household, where my mom has always worked hard to raise me and my older sister. Growing up in Revere has shown me that the world is hard, but you need to be courageous enough to stand firm and push through it all.

RPS: As you set to leave RPS, what are some of your fond memories of attending Revere Schools?

Francoise: I am very sad to leave RPS. I will never forget all of the beautiful moments between me and some of my favorite teachers, helping me understand lessons when I struggled, giving me valuable life advice, and always pushing me to do my best.

RPS: How has RPS prepared you for the future?

Francoise: RPS has prepared me for my future by further building my social and academic skills. It has shown me that opportunities exist, but it’s up to me to reach for the stars.

RPS: What college will you be attending in the fall?

Francoise: I will be attending Bunker Hill Community College.

RPS: Is there anything else you would like to add?

Francoise: It has been a pleasure being able to grow into a wonderful young lady, and RPS has played a major role in that. But there’s a lot more reforming that RPS needs to do. It’s time for the city of Revere to ensure Black and Brown students are being seen and heard.