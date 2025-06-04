Obituaries 06-04-2025

Barbara A. Dunbar

She was the quintessential doting mother who will forever be loved

Family and Friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, June 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Barabra A. (Cataldo) Dunbar who died on Saturday, May 31st at her home in Peabody surrounded by the loving presence and care of her family. She was 91 years old. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

Barbara was born at home in Revere on June 5, 1933 to her late parents, Adam Cataldo and Barbrara (Breed) Cataldo. She was one of three children who were raised and educated in Revere. Barbara married her husband, Charles Dunbar in April 18, 1958. She was a proud and loving mother of her four children. The family lived in Revere, then later relocated to Whitman.

Barbara returned to the north shore to live with her daughter, Janice, in Peabody.

Barbara was the quintessential doting mother, who enjoyed cooking and especially baking many delicious treats from them. This tradition was her staple with the family, and she especially loved baking for her grandchildren. Barabra enjoyed taking walks, especially along Revere Beach.

She was happiest being surrounded by her family, who she truly cherished.

She will be always be remembered as being mom and nana and will forever be loved.

She ws the beloved wife of 58 years to the late Charles J. Dunbar; the loving mother of Kathleen A. Cox and her husband, Steve Cox of Nashville, TN, Janice B. Catanzano and her husband, Stephen of Peabody, Stephen C. Dunbar and his wife, Kathleen of Georgia and Michael G. Dunbar and his wife, Leanne of West Peabody. She is the cherished nana of Heather Loretti of Revere, Lauren Laudani of New York, Stephen C. Dunbar Jr. of North Caolina,Casey-Anne Dunbar of Whitman, Marissa Duran of Kingston, and Daniel S. Dunbar of W. Peabody and several great grandchildren; the dear sister of Richard Cataldo and his wife, Donna of Georgia and the late Jan Holbrook and is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Please OMIT flowers , please make a donation in Barbara’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 5012 ST. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

Joan Hartnett

Registered Nurse and Retired Military Lt. Col.

Family and friends attend a visitation on Tuesday, June 3rd from 9 to 10:30 a.m, in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St,. Revere, for Joan T. Hartnett who died on Thursday, May 29th at the Sunrise of Lynnfield following a long illness. She recently celebrated her 93rd birthday. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St.,Revere. Interment immediately followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Joan was born in Revere on May 13, 1932, to her parents, John and Mary Hartnett. She, along with her sister Mary, were raised and educated in Revere. She was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1950. Joan then pursued her passion of becoming a nurse by enrolling in the Cheslea Memorial Hospital Nursing School. After she completed her studies, she began her career at Albert Einstein Medical Center. From there, she went on to work for Malden Hospital and Boston City Hospital. In the meantime, she enlisted in the United States Airforce Reserves in 1967 and became a Flight Nurse. Her career in the military spanned 25 years. During her time in the Airforce, Joan traveled all over the country and the world. She was honorably discharged and retired as Lieutenant Colonel in 1992. Joan returned home and continued her work as a nurse in Boston City Hospital.

Joan loved being a nurse and did her job with the fullest measure of excellence. She was also very devoted to her family, especially her sister, Mary. In later years, Joan happily shared her time in Revere, Maine and Florida.

Joan was a very humble woman, who was devoted to her country, family and her passion of being a nurse.

The beloved daughter of the late John T. Hartnett and Mary I. (Turner) Hartnett, she was the loving sister of the late Mary Cassani and her husband, John A. Cassani and is also lovingly survived by many cousins, both living and deceased.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joan’s memory to the Mass General Brigham / Mass General development Office, 125 Nashua St. Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 – 1101.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Jane L. Bowman

She gave and received so much love in her life.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday, June 6th in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 11:30 a.m., for Jane Louise Bowman of Revere, who passed away on May 28th at the age of 66. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Francis J. and Frances A. “Pinky” Bowman and devoted sister to the late James F. Bowman and John L. Bowman. She is survived by her cherished sister-in-law,Jun e Savignano Bowman, her nephew, Jake Bowman and his wife, Angela Bowman and niece Chelsey Bowman and her husband, Peter Schmidt. Jane especially doted on her great-niece, Beatrice

Bowman, and great-nephews, Jamie Bowman and Charlie Bowman-Schmidt.

She was a long time resident of the Bay Cove Group Home on Washington Avenue and saw her roommates and the staff as family. She also spent many years at Till in Chelsea and leaves behind a great many friends. Jane gave and received so much love in her life.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Bay Cove Human Services by visiting https://baycovehumanservices.org/donate

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Verna Cefalu

Retired Houghton Mifflin Executive Secretary and faithful parishioner of St. Anthony’s Church

Verna (Verrico) Cefalu, formerly of Revere and Peabody, passed on to her new life with God on May 29th under the gentle care of hospice and surrounded by family in her family home.

Born on April 13, 1938, Verna was a third generation Revere resident where she graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1955, married at St. Anthony’s Church and raised a fourth generation family here. Later in life, she made her home in Peabody and there continued to nurture generations of her family.

Verna retired from Houghton Mifflin Company in Boston after many years of dedicated service as executive secretary to two successive presidents and where she had many friends. Yet, her true life’s work was her devotion to her family as a mother and as a loving and supportive second mother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she cherished deeply. She also cherished her active life-long friendships with her Revere friends, those from elementary and high schools, to her neighbors, to her group of St. Anthony’s CYO Band mothers and their families.

A lifelong Catholic and faithful member of St. Anthony’s Church in Revere, Verna remained deeply committed to her faith even when she could no longer physically attend Mass. An avid and talented knitter, Verna created and shared hundreds of hand-knit afghan blankets, sweaters, hats, and gloves throughout her life, gifting these to family, friends, and charitable causes alike. She was a voracious reader, and found joy in traveling, especially to Italy and to visit family and friends across the country.

Verna was the beloved wife of the late Gaetano F. “Guy” Cefalu of Revere and Porticello, Sicily. She was the cherished sister of the late Loretta Verrico, of Revere and the devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Laura (Terminiello) Verrico of Revere.

Verna is survived by her three children: Joseph Cefalu and his wife, Kathleen of Ipswich, Christopher Cefalu and his wife, Pamela of Peabody and Maria (Cefalu) Parsons and her husband, Paul of Methuen. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Derek Retalic of Saugus, Rachel Charest of Salem, Christopher Cefalu of Saugus,, Thomas Cefalu of New York City, NY, and Christina Cefalu of San Francisco, CA, and her two great grandchildren Jordan Cefalu and Dean Charest.

Verna Cefalu will be remembered as a blessing to all who spent time with her. She exuded a warm smile and a humorous wry wit. She quietly possessed and gracefully modeled a spirit of humility, kindness, generosity and self-sacrificing love, an example and gifts she passes on to those she loved.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Buonfiglio Funeral Home,128 Revere Street, Revere. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 6 at 9 a.m. at Buonfiglio Funeral Home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St Anthony’s Church, Rever and interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

Rose Marie Desisto

January 22, 1937 — May 30, 2025

Rose Marie Desisto, a spirited and funny soul, passed away on May 30, 2025.

Born in the heart of Boston on January 22, 1937 to Guido and Carmela Ciancarelli, Rose spent her entire life in Revere, a place she held dear to her heart. A loyal fan of Boston sports, Rose had a special place in her heart for the Bruins and Patriots.

Rose had a fulfilling career as a welfare worker for the State of Massachusetts, showcasing her compassion and dedication. Always striving to help those in need, she was a beacon of hope and a pillar of support in her community. Even after retirement, Rose’s impact continued to resonate with all those she touched.

Rose’s life revolved around her family. She lived in a two-family home with her brother-in-law, Andrew Frongillo, who cared for her after her twin sister’s passing.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Carole Stowell, and Carole’s husband, Jim Stowell; her son, Robert Desisto, and his wife, Christy Desisto; and her daughter-in-law, Andrea Desisto. She was a devoted grandmother to Lynne, Amy, Marissa, Gina, Ricky, Anthony, Rob and Austin and a loving great-grandmother to Christopher, Gabby, Evie, Charlie, Luke, and Jack.

Rose was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Guido and Carmela Ciancarelli; her first husband, Richie Desisto Sr.; her son, Richie Desisto Jr.; her twin sister, Anna Frongillo; and her second husband, Ed Canty.

We invite you to celebrate Rose’s life, remembering her as the spirited, funny and loving woman she was. Please share your memories and upload photos to Rose’s memorial page, cherishing the joy she spread and the lives she touched.

A funeral service will take place today, Wednesday, June 4 with a visitation from 10 a.m.to 12 noon followed by a prayer service at Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere. Friends and family are invited to attend. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Steven M. Crombie Sr.

Merchant Marine and Park Ranger retiree

The family of Steven M. Crombie Sr. announces with great sadness his passing at home on May 26, 2025.

A lifelong resident of Winthrop and a snowbird in Fort Myers, Florida, Steve graduated from Winthrop High School in 1971. An avid hockey and football player, he carried his love for sports throughout his life.

Steve went on to graduate from Massachusetts Maritime Academy in 1975 with a degree in Marine Engineering. After sailing supertankers with Maritime Overseas (specifically the Overseas Boston) around the world for 25 years, he retired in 2001.

But that was not the end of Steve’s working days. For the next 19 years, he worked as a park ranger for the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), first with the marine unit and later at the Massachusetts State House. He loved rubbing elbows with the folks on the Hill. Steve was the man to know if you needed a parking spot at the State House!

Retiring from that role just a few years ago, Steve embraced his newfound freedom, splitting his time between his two favorite places. He loved spending winters in the sun in Fort Myers, enjoying quality time with his grandchildren. In Florida, Papa could often be found at his condo or sitting proudly in his “director’s chair” on Steven Jr.’s driveway, happily playing with his grandkids and any of their friends who came by.

In Winthrop, his summers were centered around his beloved boat, the Claire-Karen II docked at Cottage Park Yacht Club (CPYC). Steve devoted countless hours over many years meticulously maintaining his vessel alongside his brothers, sons, and nephews. “Wax on, wax off” was always a labor of love and a happy occasion because it meant it was time to drop the boat in the water.

Hundreds of hours were spent with family and friends voyaging in and around Boston Harbor and the islands. Lovells Island was a favorite spot — the Claire-Karen II practically knew how to get there on her own! Trips to Provincetown and the Cape were always fun, even if the Claire-Karen II might get a little confused by the change of plans.

Steve’s love of the ocean was instilled in him as a young boy, learning to sail at CPYC and later becoming an instructor. His parents, William (“Putt”) and Claire Crombie, were instrumental in keeping all five of their children busy and nurturing a lifelong love of the ocean.

Steve’s approach to life was marked by two favorite phrases: “We can do this” and “It’s not complicated.” Whether tackling a project, helping a friend, or guiding his family, Steve brought a steady hand, a positive spirit, and an unwavering sense of simplicity and determination to everything he did.

Whether he was “Papa” to Reese, Payton, and Maddox; “Uncle Steve” to his many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; or “Hey Guy” to countless friends, Steve left an indelible mark on everyone he met.

Steve was predeceased by his parents, William and Claire Crombie. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy (McLean); his son, Michael Picardi; and his son, Steven Jr., and wife, Cassi. He leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Reese, Payton, and Maddox. Steve is also survived by his siblings: Bill and Pat Crombie, Mark and Carla Crombie, Karen and Joe Wyson, and Brian and Sherry Crombie — along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

His best friends who passed before him — Sully, Phillip, Ernie, and Justin — are surely waiting to welcome Steve again.

The family invites all friends and loved ones to a Celebration of Life on June 6 from 3 to 8 p,m. at Cottage Park Yacht Club, 76 Orlando Avenue, Winthrop.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Cottage Park Youth Sailing, 76 Orlando Avenue, Winthrop, MA 02152 in memory of Steven M. Crombie Sr.

Fair winds and following seas, Admiral.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com.