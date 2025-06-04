Fifth Year Anniversary Memorial Cherishes Corey Abrams’ Memory

By Cary Shuman

Family and friends gathered Saturday to honor the late Corey Ford Abrams – a proud family man, loyal friend, devoted Boston sports fan, hardworking craftsman, and cherished member of the Revere community.

A large crowd attended the Fifth Year Anniversary Memorial at the Corey Abrams Community Garden on Broadsound Avenue.

Mayor Patrick Keefe, Paul Buonfiglio III, and Kailynn Abrams-Alford, Madyson Abrams, and Brianne Abrams – daughters of Corey and Kristin Abrams – delivered remarks during the program.

Buonfiglio told the gathering, “I know for his family every anniversary, every birthday, and every holiday are very difficult days for them, but I hope that on this day that we can try to remember the happy memories – his smile, his laughter.”

Buonfiglio related a humorous story of how his wife was expecting a Christmas tree, “and I called Corey, and he said, ‘Don’t worry I’ll have it delivered to your front porch before the end of the day.’ And he leaves the tree with a note, ‘Merry Christmas, from your Jewish Christmas Elf.’’’

Mayor Keefe said, “This is now the fifth year that we’ve had a memorial of Corey’s passing. The City of Revere and the family and some of the advocates and friends really championed to make sure that there was a space in Beachmont that gave us a chance to remember some of Corey’s legacy, but I also think it’s a place for us to all come and congregate and just talk and be friends and be good neighbors.”

“This [garden] is part of his legacy. His family is part of his legacy. I’m grateful to have known Corey. His time on earth was certainly too short, but think about the good times, smile – hug the one next to you and don’t be angry for long. Corey, thanks for putting this together for us. I know you’re watching down on all of us, and I appreciate your family very much,” concluded Mayor Keefe.

Kailynn Abrams-Alford said, “Your presence means so much as we come together to honor and remember my Dad on the fifth anniversary of his passing.”

Calling her father, “a true family man,” Kailyn added, “It feels incredibly special to be standing her in the garden named after him. It’s more than just a place, it’s a reflection of who he was. The garden sits right in the heart of the neighborhood where he grew up, next to Ford’s Village. It is a place built by his grandfather and cared for by my Dad for years.”

“My Dad was an amazing man,” continued Kailynn. “His impact will be remembered forever – not just by us, but by this city, by this neighborhood, and by everyone whose lives he touched. Not a day goes by that he’s not missed. His stories, his laugh, his lessons – they live on in all of us.”

Madyson Abrams said, “I am Corey’s youngest daughter. Like my father, I struggle with mental health.”

“Sharing this with you all, in my Dad’s garden, on the anniversary of his passing, is both empowering and imperative,” said Madyson, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Suffolk University and is currently in the final year of a master’s program at Salem State University pursuing a dual license in School Counseling and School Adjustment Counseling.

“After I lost my father to mental health, I didn’t want to talk about it,” said Madyson. “I kept it inside because I was afraid – afraid of being vulnerable, afraid of being judged, afraid that I said the words out loud, they’s hurt even more. But over time I learned that silence only made the pain worse. It wasn’t until I started seeing a therapist that I realized the need for support and the power of treatment. I often describe it like this: it felt like I had a balloon constantly filling with pressure. And every time I shared a little piece of my story, I let out some of that pressure. I could finally breathe. I could finally begin to heal.”

Madyson added, “We need our schools, our communities, and our families to create safe spaces where mental health is treated with the same care, attention and urgency as physical health. We need to normalize reaching out for help. We need to teach our kids – and ourselves – that vulnerability is not weakness; it’s courage. It’s strength.”

Brianne Abrams concluded the program by asking the people in attendance “to join me in three minutes of silent, mindful breathing.”

“If you like, you can also grab some bubbles. I thought it would be a beautiful tribute to Corey’s bubbly personality and his love for childlike joy and expression. Let’s breathe together and honor Corey with presents, peace, and lightness.”