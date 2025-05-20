Mayor Patrick Keefe holds ‘Spring Fling’ Campaign Reception

Cary Shuman Photos

A capacity crowd of supporters, friends, and family joined Mayor Patrick Keefe at his ‘Spring Fling’ reception May 15 at Casa Lucia.

The guests enjoyed dinner and desserts and musical entertainment by DJ Stevie Raye.

Former Ward 3 Councilor Arthur Guinasso praised his former colleague, Mayor Keefe (who was the Ward 4 councilor), for his outstanding leadership as the city’s chief executive and for the many positive advancements being made throughout Revere.

“Having Councilor Guinasso introduce me was extremely special – I’ve always looked up to my former colleague,” said Keefe. “As a matter of fact, I learned a lot from elected officials like him and Speaker Robert DeLeo, who have both become recent mentors of mine. They have seen it all in Revere and give me a perspective that comes with experience and respect. Arthur was always respectful even if we were on different sides of an issue in front of us. That trait has guided me with decision making as a mayor.”

Keefe said he was humbled by the outstanding support he received from residents of all neighborhoods in Revere.

“I truly believe having such a large turnout is due to the effort my entire team has made to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table,” said Keefe. “Building a strong network of volunteers, supporters, and colleagues has been one of the most fulfilling experiences in my first 18 months as mayor.”

Keefe’s popularity and sphere of influence in the region have been surging since taking office as mayor after a brief tenure as acting mayor. Keefe and his wife, First Lady of Revere Jennifer Keefe, were distinguished guests at a special event at the John Fitzgerald Kennedy Presidential Library where former Vice President Mike Pence received the JFK Profile in Courage Award.

Keefe also enjoyed tremendous receptions from area leaders at the Metro Mayors Climate Summit at the Museum of Science, Cambridge, and from law enforcement officials at the Roca Breakfast at the Intercontinental Hotel, Boston.

And in a starry appearance at a celebrity event May 13 at Luigi’s Restaurant featuring “Survivor” TV show contestant Justin Pioppi, Keefe demonstrated his culinary expertise making pizzas for the large crowd, joining owner Frank Poppi in the kitchen of the popular Beachmont restaurant.