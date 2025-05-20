Letters to the Editor

ZBA members should be elected

Dear Editor,

“Government of the People by the People for the People “- Abraham Lincoln- Gettysburg Address

The ZBA was not chartered to make policy and it is illegal for the ZBA to do so even in a de facto fashion. The City Council and Mayor are elected by the People to make laws and policy according to the will of the People. Councilors and Mayors have to face the people in elections which makes them accountable to the Voters of Revere; if unresponsive to the will of the Voters, they will likely be voted out.

The ZBA short circuits this process. Revere’s dysfunctional ZBA (with its approximate 95% variance approval record) ends up supplying “cover” for politicians by passing unpopular, and detrimental variances clearly at odds with our neighborhood residents and our written laws, without allowing a direct response from the Voters at the ballot box.

ZBA Board members are low-paid, beholden, political appointments, with a long-duration 5- year term, and are collectively given tremendous power by means of having the “final say” over multimillion dollar leveraged real estate developments. This is a system, we should all agree, that has great susceptibility to financial and political influence. It’s a classic, “What could go wrong?” scenario.

Councilor Anthony Cogliandro’s insightful proposal has merit, bringing attention to a blatant injustice. Thanks Councilor Cogliandro, and supporting Councilor Kelley for your courage, bravo! Some have complained that “Elected” ZBA members would generate expenses greater than the current $1000 stipend; others say they “see both sides”, but something needs to be done. Perhaps having 3 board members elected by the people, and only these individuals, be given extra compensation to meet their election expenses. The remaining 3 members could remain appointed by the Mayor and approved by the Council, along with reasonable 2 year terms for all. This, or something similar, may help improve the responsiveness due, by right, to our Neighborhood People’s quality of life.

“Of the People,by the People and most importantly for the People”

John D. Riccio

Thank you from us and the Dogs

Dear Editor,

On Saturday, May 3rd, The San Rocco Society of Boston in partnership with the Grate Dog Rescue of New England, held their second annual dog adoption event at Griswold Park, in Revere.

A big thank you to Michael Hinojosa, the director of Revere Parks and Recreation for allowing us to use the Peter Papasodora Field, and to my daughter Antonella for coordinating the event.

Thank you to the Society members, the team from GDRNE, the fosters, the potential adopters and of course our Guests of Honor.

It was a warm day, under blue skies and what made this event even more of a success is that we had an actual adoption take place.

Several days later, we received an update from GDRNE that 7 of the 14 dogs, that attended, did indeed get adopted. Zuzu (day of), Squirt, Charlie, Daphne, Zeke, Nate and Sarah.

Another San Rocco Society successful event!

Giovanni Leone