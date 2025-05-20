Johnny DiLiegro carries on family tradition

By Cary Shuman

Johnny DiLiegro recognizes the incredible legacy that he and his family have compiled and maintained in the field of swimming pool construction for the last six decades.

Johnny DiLiegro is pictured in the backyard of his home in Point of Pines.

Johnny is the son of the late Cosmo Louis DiLiegro, who in 1970 at the age of 42 after building a pool for his own children in his backyard, founded Cosmo Pools. Mr. Cosmo DiLiegro, family patriarch, passed away in October, 2024.

Johnny, 74, carries the legacy forth as the owner of Cosmo Pools, the Revere-based company continues to be the foremost builder of swimming pools in Revere and adjacent communities.

Johnny has been a part of the company since its beginning.

“At 18, I was drafted right out of high school (Revere High Class of 1969) and I went into the National Guard reserves,” recalled Johnny. “I did six months of basic training, and then I came home and went right to work with my father. I worked with him for 55 years.”

With summer approaching, it’s the busiest time of the year for Cosmo Pools.

“We start April 1 every year and we usually end around Thanksgiving,” said Johnny. “We’re doing construction and refurbishments. With permitting and inspection, it takes about a month to build an in-ground pool.”

Johnny takes substantial pride in his company’s work. In fact, during this interview, while standing near his own pool, he proudly pointed to homes in the neighborhood that have pools constructed by Cosmo. Johnny smiles broadly as he ponders the thought of families across the city enjoying summer days in their Cosmo-built pools, perhaps complemented by a family cookout.

“I remember how excited my siblings and I were about having a pool and the fun we had each summer,” said Johnny.

Johnny said he often thinks about his father and the bond of mutual respect that they shared every day.

“He was a great guy – everybody knew him, everybody loved him. He had a great reputation,” said Johnny pridefully.