Residents asked to report potholes to DPW

Revere’s Pothole Patrol is in full swing, and coming to a street near you. DPW crews have been moving from neighborhood to neighborhood, patching holes left in the road from winter storms, plows, and general wear and tear, according to Mayor Patrick Keefe

To make sure the city fills as many potholes as possible, it is enlisting residents to report potholes near them

To activate the Pothole Patrol team, and to get that pesky neighborhood pothole filled, dial 311, submit a service request on the Revere311 app, or text PIPER at (844) 30-PIPER (74737).

The city relies on resident reports for adequate data, so make sure to send in those potholes, so residents are encouraged to report them as soon as possible.