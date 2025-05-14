News Briefs

STATE Seal, Flag, and Motto Advisory Commission Calls for Public Submissions to Reimagine State Emblems

The Massachusetts Seal, Flag, and Motto Advisory Commission today launched an open call to artists, historians, educators, students, and members of the public to participate in the effort to redesign the state’s seal, flag, and motto.

Established by the Legislature in 2024, the Commission is tasked with developing and recommending new symbols to represent the state through a statewide public process. Those who wish to submit ideas may do so by June 18, 2025.

“This is an exciting moment for Massachusetts. As we open the call for public submissions, we are inviting everyone across the Commonwealth to help reimagine the symbols that tell our story,” said Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler. “Our seal, flag, and motto should reflect not just our history, but the vibrant, diverse community we are today – and the future we are building together. I can’t wait to see the creativity, ideas, and sense of belonging that people across Massachusetts will bring to this process.”

“We invite everyone, including artists, designers, culture bearers, and community members, to contribute ideas that reflect who we are and who we strive to be,” said Kate Fox, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism and Co-Chair of the Advisory Commission. “It’s an opportunity to ensure that every community sees itself in our story.”

The Advisory Commission is seeking potential design elements that might include nature-based symbols native to Massachusetts, such as the right whale, a critically endangered species for which Bay State waters serve as a vital habitat, the eastern white pine or elm tree, and cranberries. Other potential design elements may include the geographic shape of Massachusetts and coastline imagery that reflects the state’s historical connection to the Atlantic Ocean and maritime industries. These examples are not intended to limit potential submissions. The Commission encourages and welcomes a broad range of designs that capture the full creativity of our citizens.

What to Submit

• Design sketches or ideas for a new seal

• Design sketches or ideas for a new flag

• Motto proposals

How to Submit

A public submission portal is available on the Advisory Commission’s website. Individuals and organizations can submit written ideas, visual sketches, or full design concepts until June 18, 2025. Following the gathering of submissions, the Advisory Commission will select three final options for each category and hold public hearings to solicit feedback and input on the state emblems.

For more information, updates, and to submit your ideas, visit https://www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-seal-flag-and-motto-advisory-commission.

Suffolk Downs Construction Projects led by Revere Local 22 Members

Two major construction projects in Revere, the Trident Logistic Center and Portico, are being led by Local 22 stewards that are Revere residents. Union stewards, who are involved in management and hiring, hold significant roles in leading crews working on site, and representing members on a broader scale. The projects, which are both in their early phases of construction, currently employ a diverse range of Local 22 members native to Revere.

Mayor Keefe commented, “Construction at Trident Logistic Center and Suffolk Downs provides both short and long term employment opportunities for Revere residents of all backgrounds. These sites, which will later become hubs of commercial growth, invigorate our local economy by increasing the number of jobs available to Revere residents and families. I’m happy to see that our residents and friends in Local 22 are leading the charge into Revere’s future.”

Suffolk Downs to Host Spring Pop-Up Markets

The HYM Investment Group and the City of Revere, along with Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr., announce the Spring Pop-Up Markets at The Yard at Beachmont Square. These markets will take place on Saturdays, May 17 and June 21, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The markets, in partnership with Revere Beach Farmer’s Market, will offer farm-fresh goods, artisanal food, and spring-themed activities. The venue is located at 10 Suffolk Downs Boulevard, Suffolk Downs, Revere, MA, conveniently located near Beachmont Station and Amaya.

USPS Reminds Customers to Check, Maintain Their Mailboxes

With National Mailbox Improvement Week approaching (May 18 – May 24), the U.S. Postal Service is encouraging customers to inspect, maintain, and upgrade their mailboxes to help ensure safe, secure, and efficient mail delivery.

“Customer’s mailboxes are the first point of contact for receiving birthday cards, letters, and important documents,” said Acting Postmaster General and CEO Doug Tulino. “A well-maintained mailbox helps to ensure that every package and parcel makes it to its intended destination safely and efficiently.”

Each year, USPS designates the third week of May as Mailbox Improvement Week to encourage customers to examine and, where necessary, improve the appearance of their mailboxes. Through regular mailbox maintenance efficient mail delivery, enhanced neighborhood curb appeal, and improved Postal Service operations are better ensured.

Mailbox care tips

The Postal Service annually calls attention to Mailbox Improvement Week because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes throughout the year. Some of the typical activities homeowners may need to do include:

• Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.

• Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.

• Remounting a loosened mailbox post.

• Altering house numbers

Tips to secure your

mail include:

• Promptly pick up your mail : Try not to leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time.

• Report mailbox vandalism : If you see someone actively tampering with a mailbox, immediately report it to the police.

If you know of someone who committed an act of mailbox vandalism, report it to Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.