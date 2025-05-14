ConsCom hears of plans for Gibson Park renovations; 583-car Park ‘n Fly garage

By Journal Staff

The Revere Conservation Commission (ConsCom) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday evening, May 7, in the City Council Chambers. Chair Nicholas Rudolph and fellow members Brian Averback, Joseph LaValle, Thomas Carleton, Bernardo Sepulveda, Amelia Viscay, and alternate member Dora Hallett were on hand for the session.

The first matter taken up was a request for a Notice of Intent (NOI) from Kevin Chiles for the demolition of an existing structure and construction of a single-family dwelling located in Land Subject to Coastal Storm Flowage (LSCSF) at 30 Floyd St.

In addition, Chiles filed a companion request for an Abbreviated Notice of Intent (which simplifies the filing requirements for projects which are likely to result in limited impacts to wetland resource areas) for 30 Floyd St. in order to remove a portion of a concrete slab and replacing it with suitable material and pervious pavers to create a new driveway, which will include removing the existing garage.

Paul Finocchio with PJF Associates presented the engineering drawings and outlined the scope of the work. Two members of the commission had walked the site the week before.

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved issuing both NOIs.

Next up was a request for the issuance of a Certificate of Compliance for the work done at 29-33 Putnam Road which involved repaving and extending a driveway.

Members of the commission visited the property a few days previously to inspect the work, with Rudolph stating that he observed that the work is not complete and that there is a cease-and-desist order on further work at this time.

Two neighbors spoke against issuance of the Certificate of Compliance, as did City Council member Angela Guarino-Sawaya. The commissioners agreed and did not take a vote, thereby putting the matter off for a future time.

Under new business, the commission took up the city’s request for an NOI for the renovations at Gibson Park. Claire Hoogeboom, a Wetland Scientist with LEC Environmental Consultants, Inc. presented the application. Hoogeboom said this is Phase 1 of the project, with the work in this phase to be contained within the present confines of the park itself. Phase 2 of the project will take place at a later date on the vacant industrial site at 29 Thayer Ave.

The ConsComm previously approved a Delineation of Wetlands Resource Areas, which is the necessary first step before any work can begin within a wetlands area.

Hoogeboom said that there will be impacts of the project upon the barrier beach, coastal dune areas, land subject to coastal storm flowage, and in the riverfront area.

The biggest aspect of the project will be transitioning the current baseball field into a multi-purpose athletic field with natural grass. The present walking paths will be reconfigured and the current four tennis courts (which are used by the Revere High tennis team as their home courts) will become two “stacked” (i.e, back-to-back) tennis courts. There also will be a basketball court and bleachers for spectators.

Hoogeboom explained that the new stormwater management system on the site will be a vast improvement compared to the present stormwater system. She also explained the system of erosion controls that will be put into place during the construction.

In response to a question from LaValle, Hoogeboom said 17 trees are being removed, some trees are being preserved, and about 40 new trees will be planted.

LaValle also asked about whether the tennis courts could be replaced with pickleball courts, but Hoogeboom responded, “You’ll have to wait for Phase 2 to hear about that.”

Hoogeboom said the project is expected to start late this summer and most likely will take at least a year.

Guarino-Sawaya asked about drainage issues and the potential for flooding in the neighborhood, particularly for the direct abutters. Hoogeboom replied that the field will be raised by 1-2 feet and acknowledged that flooding was an issue that the engineers addressed and for which they made what Rudolph termed “a robust stormwater management plan.”

Commenting about the possibility of pickleball courts, Guarino-Sawaya noted that the neighbors want any courts to be as far away from their homes as possible.

The commission did not take a vote on issuing the NOI, but continued the matter at Hoogeboom’s request in order for her to provide answers to some of the members’ questions at its next meeting.

The next matter (which did not appear on the agenda) was an application for an NOI for the demolition of existing structures and construction of a multi-level garage at the property identified as “Rear of Squire Rd.”, which is located across from 320 Charger St.

Rick Salvo with Engineering Alliance presented the application on behalf of Steve Caruso and R&S Realty Trust.

The land consists of about 2-and-1/2 acres and contains two steel buildings and operates as a contractor’s yard. The property abuts a number of wetlands resource areas, including Rumney Marsh and a riverfront area. Portions of the property lie within the 100-year flood plain.

Salvo noted that the site is completely paved at the present time and all of the work existing on the property was completed in the 1970s.

Savo said the present buildings will be torn down, a new roadway and sidewalk will be constructed, and a 583-car Park n’ Fly parking garage that will be five stories high will be built on the site. The garage will be serviced by shuttle buses that will take patrons to Logan Airport.

“This use will be a lot neater and a lot cleaner than the current contractor yard, and the new surfaces will be superior to what is there now,” said Salvo.

He said that green space and plantings will be added in the rear of the property that will reduce stormwater runoff and provide separation from Rumney Marsh. Salvo also noted that the City Council has issued a Special Permit for the project.

The commission was unable to take a vote because the state DEP has yet to issue a File Number, which is a prerequisite before a local conservation commission can take a vote to issue an NOI.

The commission then took up a potential Notice of Violation for a potential asphalt driveway extension at 20 Chamberlain Ave. The homeowner, Juan Sanchez, explained that he was unaware of the need to obtain permission from the Conservation Commission before beginning excavation work to install a non-permeable surface. The total amount of the new surface area is about 80 sq. ft.

Sanchez said that now that he is aware of the law, he is committed to installing a permeable surface. Rudolph explained the process Sanchez must go through with the DEP. Rudolph also said that the work most likely will not involve the oversight of the ConsComm, which in all likelihood will result in a negative finding for a Determination of Applicability.

Next up was a request for an NOI at 1012 No. Shore Rd. for a driveway extension. A paved driveway previously had existed and then was removed by the former owner. The issue for the present homeowner, who has installed a new driveway, is that he must ensure that water runoff from the new driveway does not have an impact on the neighbors’ property.

“The property must be restored to its original state and then we can make a more informed decision about what your next steps must be,” said Rudolph, who said that a retaining wall that has been installed by the homeowner must be removed, as well as the asphalt driveway that the homeowner has put in.

Rudolph said a site visit must be set up in order for all of the parties to understand what must be done before any further work proceeds.

“I feel very badly for the situation he’s in, but the water in our property has doubled since he did his work,” said Mary Napoli, a neighbor. “I’m glad that you’re going to try to help him out.”

The commission then continued the matter until after they have visited the site.

The commission acknowledged the receipt of communications during the month, including one from the State DEP for an Amendment to the Certificate of Inclusion in the Massachusetts Habitat Conservation Plan for Piping Plovers on the Revere Beach State Reservation, Nahant Beach State Reservation, Winthrop Shore Reservation, Wollaston Beach, Carson Beach, M Street Beach, and Pleasure Bay.