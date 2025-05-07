Massachusetts Officials on Hand at the Launch of Eviction Record Sealing Law

Special to the Journal

On Monday, May 5, State Senator Lydia Edwards was joined by Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, State Senate President Karen Spilka, housing justice advocates and legal experts for a press conference to mark the historic first day Massachusetts tenants can begin the process of sealing past eviction records under a new law passed last year and signed by Governor Maura Healey.

The law, which goes into effect this month, allows renters to petition the court to seal eviction records after a designated waiting period—ranging from as little as one year for certain no-fault cases to four years for nonpayment evictions. Senator Edwards, a longtime advocate for housing stability and former senate chair of the Joint Committee on Housing, championed the measure alongside colleagues, grassroots organizations, and housing justice advocates.

“As someone who has both organized alongside tenants and fought for housing justice in the State House, I know how life-changing this moment is. Eviction record sealing isn’t just a policy—it’s about restoring dignity, opening doors, and recognizing that one tough chapter shouldn’t define a person’s future. I’m proud that Massachusetts is making housing more equitable and allowing residents in the State to have a second chance,” said Senator Lydia Edwards

In addition to the press conference held at the State House, State Senators from across Massachusetts marked the occasion by assisting constituents in their own districts with officially filing petitions under the new eviction sealing law.

These efforts reflect a unified commitment across the Commonwealth to advancing housing justice and providing residents with a meaningful second chance.

Commenting on the bill Attorney General Andrea Campbell said, “An eviction record, even one that has been dismissed or was brought in retaliation for a tenant exercising their rights, can have devastating impacts especially on Black women and other women of color. I’m pleased to see Massachusetts take this historic step to create a pathway to seal eviction records which will open the door to stable housing for so many and allow our residents opportunities to build wealth. I am extremely grateful to Senator Lydia Edwards and Representative Mike Moran for their leadership and unwavering advocacy on this issue, and to the leadership of Senate President Spilka and Speaker Mariano for their commitment in ensuring this proposed legislation became law.”