Council Approves Naming Footpath after Imbrasico Family

By Adam Swift

Last week, the city council approved officially naming the 4-foot wide pathway running from 201 Arnold St. to 688 Park Ave. Imbrasico Way.

The new name honors the family who has lived at the end of the path on Arnold Street for nearly 80 years and have assisted in maintaining the footpath for decades.

“The footpath, I think 99 percent of the people in the city don’t know it exists,” said Ward 4 Councilor Paul Argenzio, who introduced the motion. “The neighbors use this to go from Arnold Street … and up to Park Avenue to get on the bus. It’s existed for 70 or 80 years.”

Argenzio said the family, which includes retired firefighter Charlie Imbrasico, has helped maintain the path for much of the time.

“I think it would be a nice thing to recognize the family,” said Argenzio.

Argenzio also requested that the Mayor request the public works department to install appropriate signage at both ends of the footpath bearing the name “Imbracsio Way.”

In other business last week, Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna and Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya introduced a motion asking the council award a Certificate of Commendation to Justin Poppi of Luigi’s Pizza in Beachmont in recognition of his efforts in competing on CBS’s reality show, Survivor.

Guarino-Sawaya also introduced a motion that the council award Certificates of Commendation to the women of the Jack Satter House who were featured in the viral “Calendar Girls” project.

In additional business, the council approved a motion introduced by Argenzio that the mayor request the public works department to have the street sweeping contractor complete the full street sweeping route on holidays. Argenzio stated that when the sweeper does not complete the route, residents unnecessarily move their vehicles and the street does not get cleaned until the following month.