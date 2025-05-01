Nomination Papers Now Available for 2025 Municipal Election

By Adam Swift

Nomination papers are now available at City Hall for all prospective candidates for the 2025 municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

With the mayor elected to a four-year term, the only positions on the ballot this year are ward and at-large city council seats and ward ant at-large school committee positions.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 4. The preliminary election, if there are enough certified candidates to warrant it, would take place on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Early this year, the city council also approved early voting for the elections at city hall.

If there is a preliminary election, early voting will take place from Saturday, Sept. 6 to Friday, Sept. 12.

Early voting for the general election would take place from Saturday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 31.

For those thinking about seeking elected office, nomination papers were made available from the election department at city hall on Monday.

All potential candidates need to gather 50 qualified signatures to be placed on the ballot. Candidates must file nomination papers with the election department by Tuesday, July 29 at 5 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote for the preliminary election is Saturday, Sept. 6 by 5 p.m. The deadline to register to vote for the general election is Saturday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.

In the event of a close election, the last day for a candidate to file for a recount for the preliminary election is Monday, Sept. 22. The last day to file for a recount for the general election is Friday, Nov. 14.