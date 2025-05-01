News Briefs

Call for Walkers: Register for the 37th Annual Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai

Registration is open for the 2025 Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 5, funds raised from the Jimmy Fund Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk will aim to raise $9.5 million this year in the effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer.

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted to use the famed Boston Marathon® course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options:

• 5K walk: Starting at Dana-Farber’s Longwood Medical Campus

• 10K walk: Starting in Newton

• Half Marathon walk: Starting in Wellesley

• Marathon walk: Starting in Hopkinton

All along the route, walkers will be motivated by poster-sized photographs of patients—Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes—that are the heart of the event and appear along the course as inspiration. Walkers will also be treated to refueling stations with refreshments throughout the course.

The event will conclude at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line at Boston Common, by the corner of Charles and Beacon Streets. Finish line activities will include a celebration with food, entertainment, and more. Walkers who prefer to participate virtually can complete their chosen distance from any location

Register as an individual walker, team member, or start a team. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and bring a group of your family, friends, or colleagues together against cancer. To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt. You can also sign up to volunteer on Walk Day.

Freedom Trail Foundation Expands Tours in May

As the weather warms, the Freedom Trail Foundation’s 18th-century costumed guides are out on the Trail in full force offering an expanded menu of fun and educational tours.

Starting May 3, the Freedom Trail Foundation’s current spring tour schedule offers Walk Into History Tours from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center on the hour every hour, daily, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as well as 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Additionally, the Foundation offers tours departing from the ArtsBoston booth including Walk Into History Tours on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m., as well as North End Tours on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m.

“Boston’s iconic Freedom Trail, its historic sites, and the Foundation offer an array of activities to experience this spring and year-round,” said the Foundation’s Executive Director Suzanne Segura Taylor. “The expanded tours schedule gives residents and visitors more opportunities to enjoy learning about 250 years of history on the Freedom Trail for Preservation Month and as the Commonwealth and City commemorates the sestercentennial.”

Walk Into History Tours are the official 90-minute walking tour of the Freedom Trail featuring tales of high treason, mob agitations, revolutionary actions, and partisan fights, walking to 11 of Boston’s historic Freedom Trail sites to and from Boston Common and Faneuil Hall. The North End Tour features stops along the Trail including the Paul Revere House, Old North Church, Copp’s Hill Burying Ground, and other historic places in Boston’s oldest neighborhood.

Led by 18th-century costumed guides, Freedom Trail Foundation walking tours are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors/students, and $8 for children, and include a $1 donation to the Freedom Trail Foundation’s Preservation Fund. Tickets may be purchased at the Boston Common Visitor Information Center and The BOS Traveling Mobile Visitor Center (various locations), Artists for Humanity and Crabby Jack’s shops inside historic Faneuil Hall, Samuel Adams Downton Boston Taproom next to historic Faneuil Hall, Old Town Trolley locations and ticket booths, and online at TheFreedomTrail.org.

All walking tours are available for group tours year-round by appointment and are perfect for tourist groups, family outings, birthday parties, company parties, corporate activities, team building, and more, and may be booked via phone reservation at (617) 357-8300.

The Foundation and City of Boston also celebrates Preservation Month in May with an array of tours, events, exhibits, and activities along the Freedom Trail for adults and children, history buffs and curious visitors. For more Preservation Month information, please visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/landmarks-commission/boston-preservation-month

For more information about the Freedom Trail and Freedom Trail sites, please visit TheFreedomTrail.org or call (617) 357-8300.

FBI Marks 45 Years of Joint Terrorism Task Forces; Boston’s Early Role and Key Cases Noted

The FBI is commemorating the 45th anniversary of its Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTFs), the first of which was formed in 1980 as a model for law enforcement collaboration. The Boston Division of the FBI was an early adopter, establishing its first JTTF in April 1986. Over the years, FBI Boston has expanded its efforts, eventually sponsoring five JTTFs in its area of responsibility, including the nation’s first airport-based JTTF at Logan Airport, a recognition of the region’s significance in national security.

JTTFs unite investigators, analysts, linguists, and tactical experts from federal, state, and local agencies to share intelligence and respond to threats. Acting Special Agent in Charge James Crowley emphasized their crucial role in disrupting extremist plots. The FBI Boston Division has a history of significant involvement in counterterrorism, including the investigation of the 9/11 attacks, given that two of the hijacked flights originated from Logan Airport. Boston’s JTTF also played a vital role in the investigation following the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

To report suspicious activity, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.