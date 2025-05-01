License Comm. Approves License for Cornhole Tourney; Revokes Antonia’s License

By Journal Staff

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 16, in the City Council Chamber. Daniel Occena, who chaired the meeting in the absence of chair Robert Selevitch, and Liliana Minroy were on hand for the session.

The first item on the agenda was a request by Rice Passions World Corp. d/b/a Rice Passions, 163 Squire Road (Guillermo Rodriguez, manager), for the transfer of an All Alcohol Restaurant License from Rice Passions, Inc.

A consultant representing the applicant told the commissioners that the restaurant next door, Que Arepa!, is purchasing the present Rice Passions restaurant, which serves Thai food, and that all operations under the new owner will remain the same, including the operating hours of Sunday 12 p.m.–9:30 p.m. and Tuesday–Saturday 11:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m., seating for 50, and entertainment of widescreen cable TV and radio.

There were no opponents and the commission approved the transfer.

Next up was an application from 388 Broadway, LLC, d/b/a Volare, 388 Broadway (Cecilia Maya, manager) for a 1-day change of opening hours to open at 5 a.m. for an Easter breakfast for a church group.

Ms. Maya explained that this was a one-time request to open early on Easter Sunday morning in order to host an Easter Brunch for a church group of about 40 adults and children with no alcohol to be served.

Ward 5 City Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya spoke in favor of the application. “I am very happy with the way this establishment has presented itself and am in favor of anything we can do to help them,” Guarino-Sawaya said.

There were no opponents and the commission approved the request.

The third item was a request from Colwen Management, Inc., Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express-Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway (Cynthia Baysic, manager) for a change of manager from Catherine Cucchiello.

Ms. Baysic appeared along with attorney Jon D. Aieta of the Boston law firm McDermott, Miller, Quilty, and Hanley. Aieta told the commissioners that Ms. Baysic has 25 years of experience in the hospitality business, including extensive experience in the service of alcohol, for which she is TIPS-certified. He said all present staff will remain in place and there will be no changes in the operation of the business.

There were no opponents and the commission approved the application.

Item four was a request from the Revere Chamber of Commerce, Alex Pomponio, event manager, for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License for a Cornhole Tournament to be held at the field of the Susan B. Anthony School on Saturday, June 21, from 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m. (with a rain date of Sunday, June 22) with an expected attendance of 50–100 persons.

Ms. Pomponio and Erica Porzio, the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, presented the application to the commission.

“This will be our second annual Cornhole Tournament with the support and partnership of the city’s Parks and Rec. Dept,” said Ms. Porzio, who informed the commission that Murray’s Tavern will be managing the beer and wine garden and will be issuing bracelets and checking IDs.

“John Murray is very well-aware of the rules for these events,” noted Occena. “You guys ran a good event last year and I’m confident you will do so again.”

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission conducted two hearings. The first was a continuation of the hearing from March pertaining to MFRP Corp., d/b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road (Peter DePesa, manager) “into the failure to provide adequate security, resulting in multiple violent attacks on patrons.”

The incidents in question had occurred in January and involved stabbings in the Squire’s parking lot which had required emergency intervention by Revere’s first responders.

Mr. DePesa had told the commission in March that the Squire would be undertaking its own security measures, rather than using police details, and he explained to the commissioners what the new security measures would entail.

“We’ve updated our security systems through the recommendations of a security company we’ve hired,” said DePesa. “We’ve added AI technology with thermal cameras in the parking lot which nightclubs are using across America that have reduced crime by 60 percent. The technology picks up people who are moving and makes them aware they are being video recorded.

“We’ve also added security personnel both inside and outside the building and added four more cameras by the front door to monitor the parking lot,” DePesa added. “In addition, all of the staff has been retrained in crowd control.”

However, Occena said the commission wanted more details about the security plan. “We were looking for a plan, such as the closing hours and the number of security personnel you’ve added,” said Occena. “We want to see an actual plan. Everything you’re doing is great, but I would ask that we continue this hearing to May in order for you to spell out exactly what your security plan will be.”

“I understand what you’re looking for and that will not be a problem,” DePesa responded.

The commission then voted to continue the hearing until the May meeting, with Occena adding that DePesa also must present a payment plan for the large outstanding balance that the Squire owes to the city for past police details.

The next hearing pertained to Four Partners, Inc., d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard, “into the unauthorized transfer of control of the license; no approved license manager; resident noise complaints; and unpaid license fees.”

“You’ve been in front of this commission repeatedly since 2019,” Occena told Fernando Loiaiza, the owner of Antonia’s. “There have been a host of issues surrounding the restaurant and the commission has given you a significant amount of grace about these issues.”

Loiaiza said he has hired a lawyer to try to resolve those issues, which also has involved the ABCC and the State Department of Revenue because of outstanding taxes, which has prevented Antonia’s from receiving a Certificate of Good Standing.

However, Wayne Cintolo, the landlord of the building in which Antonia’s is located, told the commissioners that Antonia’s is being evicted by the end of the month and that the new tenant will be Floramo’s, thereby essentially rendering the hearing as a moot issue.

Occena then recited the litany of the violations since 2019, noting that Antonia’s still does not have an approved manager. “Given the chronic and noncompliant statutory violations, as well as the significant history of non-cooperation, the revocation of the license in its entirety is justified and necessary to maintain compliance with the state laws and regulations and to uphold the integrity and proper management of the licensed establishments in the City of Revere.”

Occena then made a motion to revoke the license in its entirety to be effective immediately, with Monroy voting in favor.

The commission next noted that it had received a communication from the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC)

regarding changes to the forms of identification which licensees may reasonably rely on. They now include: 1) a valid driver’s license issued by another state; and 2) a global entry card issued by United States Customs and Border Protection.

The commission concluded the meeting by renewing the following licenses for the coming year:

Common Victualler:

Speedway, LLC d/b/a Speedway (#2409), 630 Squire Rd.

7-Eleven, Inc. d/b/a A Plus #40292H, 1781 North Shore Rd.

7-Eleven, Inc. d/b/a A Plus #40076H, 1030 Broadway

The Good Diner, LLC, 361 Broadway

Entertainment:

The Good Diner, LLC, 361 Broadway