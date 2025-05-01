First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry hits the Pavement for Project Bread’s 57th Walk for Hunger

Special to the Journal

On May 4, First Congregational Church of Revere will step up for Project Bread’s 57th Walk for Hunger. For the 7th consecutive year, the Revere-based nonprofit will raise money to support statewide food security through the Commonwealth Program. The Commonwealth gives organizations addressing food insecurity 60% of all funds they raise to support their own hunger relief programs, with the remaining 40% applied to Project Bread’s statewide food security efforts.

The Walk for Hunger, Project Bread’s flagship community fundraiser, brings together a diverse community dedicated to ensuring food security across the state. The celebration is set for Sunday, May 4 at 9 a.m. and will feature family-friendly activities, food and entertainment. This year’s Walk will remain an accessible route on the fully paved sidewalks, allowing people with mobility devices, young children, and other needs to participate. ASL interpreters and multilingual staff will be present throughout the event.

“It is becoming more and more difficult for people to afford enough to eat,” says Erin McAleer, President & CEO of Project Bread. “One in 5 families with kids are worried about where their next meal will come from. The Walk for Hunger is our opportunity to make an immediate difference in the lives of thousands of our neighbors. Organizations like First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry are what make The Walk for Hunger such a powerful event. Together, as a community, we’re making sure people can access food with dignity and choice each day.”

The First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry works to provide emergency food to food insecure families in their community, providing two bags of non-perishable and perishable food per month to each family. In the city of Revere, 40% of households reported that they were facing food insecurity to the Greater Boston Food Bank. In 2024, the First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry served more than 3,000 unique families and had nearly 14,500 visits. The organization currently serves up to 350 families each week during the two hours the pantry is open on Wednesdays. Funds raised from the 57th annual Walk for Hunger will go toward the pantry’s purchasing of food from the Greater Boston Food Bank and other sources, specifically focusing on the culturally preferred food items for residents of the city of Revere. This year, the team has a goal to raise $2,500 for the cause

“The First Congregational Church opened in 1983 with $500 from Project Bread,” says Nicoletta Giardina, Operations Manager for the First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry. “In 1989, we applied for the first grant to request funding from the Walk for Hunger, receiving $1,000. We continued to receive funds from the Walk for Hunger grant program until 2019. That same year, we participated in the pilot Commonwealth Program and have participated in this program ever since. This funding helps us to purchase much needed supplies for the many food insufficient families in our community. As federal programs are reduced or eliminated, the need is greater than ever.”

Beginning in 1969 as the first pledge walk in the nation, money raised from The Walk for Hunger is critical to fund systemic change for hunger relief. Project Bread launched the joint-fundraising Commonwealth Program in 2019. In 2024, 39 nonprofits raised more than $228,000 to support their own programs for statewide food security.

Donate directly to First Congregational Church of Revere’s Commonwealth fundraiser at https://give.projectbread.org/team/645485. To register as a participant for Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger, or to support a walker or team with a donation, visit give.projectbread.org/walk. All individual walkers are encouraged to fundraise a minimum of $25 and teams $250. Participants who raise $500 or more are recognized as Heart & Sole walkers and receive access to personalized fundraising support, exclusive event gear, free breakfast on Walk Day, and invitations to exclusive events.

People experiencing food insecurity should call Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline (1-800-645-8333), which provides confidential, free assistance getting connected to a variety of food resources in 180 languages and for the hearing impaired. Counselors can pre-screen families and help them to apply for SNAP. Learn more at projectbread.org/get-help.

Project Bread is the leading statewide food security organization in Massachusetts. Beginning in 1969 with the first Walk for Hunger, the nonprofit focuses on driving systemic change to ensure people of all ages have reliable access to healthy food. Project Bread works collaboratively across sectors to create innovative solutions to end hunger and improve lives across the Commonwealth. For more information, visit: www.projectbread.org.

The First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry is an emergency food provider for food insecure families in our community. Located at 230 Beach St., the pantry is open every Wednesday night from 6:15 to 8:00 p.m. Clients may pick up food once a month. Only one member per household can register. For more information, visit: www.firstcongrevere.org/food-pantry.