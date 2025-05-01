Council Approves Special Permit for Broadway Business

By Adam Swift

The city council approved a special permit allowing for a contractor’s yard at Master Spray Foam at 870 Broadway at its meeting on Monday night.

The approval to change from one nonconforming use (a commercial garage) to another (the contractor’s yard) came with a long list of conditions to address concerns raised by residents at previous meetings.

The special permit allows for the storage of six vehicles, three box trucks and three vans, for the use of the business on the property.

At previous public hearings, neighbors raised concerns about the state of the existing building at 870 Broadway, as well as unregistered cars on the property and noise at the site early in the morning.

“We put many conditions in there,” said Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto, who chairs the zoning subcommittee. “We had many calls on this, and I think this addresses every item every resident had, and I think it puts enough safeguards in.”

The special conditions include making sure the exterior of the building is repaired, including the replacement of missing stucco and boarded up windows, as well as the fire department approval of fire suppression and ventilation systems in the building.

The building must also be brought into compliance with all city codes.

The owner must also cease operation of the commercial garage and used car sales on the property. In addition, all employees must park off street, and the hours of operation for the business will be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.

Finally, only materials related to the spray foam business will be allowed to be stored on the property.