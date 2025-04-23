Whelan School Raises Money for Pediatric Brain Cancer Research

Caps for the Cure fundraiser honors late student Maya Bragdon

Special to the Journal

Whelan School student Maya Bragdon’s battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, started when she was six years old. Her journey was marked by immense courage and resilience as she and her family navigated the challenges of this aggressive brain tumor. Despite the difficulties, Maya’s spirit and determination continue to inspire those around her.

During COVID remote learning in 2020, her mom noticed her balance was off, and Maya started complaining that her hand wouldn’t stop shaking. After several visits to the doctor and numerous tests, they received the devastating diagnosis of DIPG.

Her parents took her to Boston Children’s Hospital, where the worst was confirmed: Maya had DIPG, an aggressive tumor of the brainstem. DPIG almost always affects the pediatric population, with approximately 200 to 300 new cases each year in the United States.

DIPG has no cure and only palliative treatments, and most patients survive less than one year. However, Maya battled for 13 months, enduring clinical trials and multiple sessions of radiation.

Sadly, Maya died from the disease on January 9, 2022. She was seven years old. Her spirit and courage left a lasting impact on everyone who knew her, inspiring both her family and the medical team to advocate for increased research funding and awareness for pediatric brain cancer. Maya’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for advancements in treatment options for children facing this devastating illness.

Rather than succumbing to despair, Maya’s family chose to focus on advocating for increased research and awareness about this rare condition.

Last week, Maya’s mom, Kimberly, and twin sister, Abigail, were at the Whelan School to once again kick off a fundraising effort to help end DPIG. The event was filled with hope and determination as attendees learned about the new initiatives aimed at providing better resources for research and patient care.

At the Whelan, the school community participated in The Cure Starts Now’s “Caps for the Cure” fundraiser in Maya’s memory. The initiative encouraged students and faculty to wear caps to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research. Together, they celebrated Maya’s spirit, fostering a sense of unity and purpose that inspired everyone to contribute to a cause greater than themselves.

Caps for the Cure is a fun and easy way to raise much-needed funds and awareness for pediatric brain cancer research. All Whelan students and staff were encouraged to bring in donations, and in exchange, they could wear a hat for the day.

Those still wishing to donate in Maya’s memory can visit capsforthecure.org.