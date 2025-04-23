Strong Support for Sen. Lydia Edwards at Campaign Fundraiser at La Hacienda

Cary Shuman Photos

Sen. Lydia Edwards, who represents the City of Revere in the Massachusetts State Senate, held a community fundraiser April 17 at La Hacienda.

The event drew a large crowd of supporters, including several city officials, led by Mayor Patrick Keefe and Ward 5 Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, who delivered the introductory remarks.

“It’s an honor to say a few words about Lydia Edwards, a woman who truly embodies public service, for being a legal advocate, for dedication and service to her country, and her leadership in the Senate,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “She has consistently fought for equity, fairness, and the voices of those who are too often left out of the conversation. Sen. Edwards is a trailblazer, a coalition builder, and a tireless advocate for working families. She leads with courage, listens with compassion, and legislates with purpose. Her work continues to shape a stronger and more just Massachusetts for all of us. I am happy to be a small part of her journey today and a big supporter of Sen. Edwards.”

Mayor Keefe lauded Edwards’ outstanding collaborative efforts with Revere officials both as a former Boston city councilor and in her current role as state senator on the ongoing project at Suffolk Downs.

Noting her considerable potential for advancement in her rising political career, Keefe said, “Senator Edwards is a trailblazer, she is a champion. I hope that you stay as senator as long as I’m around here, so we can work together for a long time, continuing to represent our selfish needs. I just know that I’m going to look back some day and see you continuing to rise through the ranks. How many people are an attorney advocating for people’s rights and tenants’ rights, goes on to be a city councilor, decides to be a state senator, and then says, ‘I’ve got a little bit of free time in my life, let me go join the military?’ I’m really thankful for your representation.”

In her remarks, Edwards noted her mother’s 23 years of military service to the United States of America. “What that taught me is that service is what you are born to do – it is part of being a patriot, it’s part of being on this earth.”

Edwards spoke of the strong support she now enjoys in Revere and how grateful she is to represent the city in the State Senate.

“At the time I ran against a wonderful man, Anthony D’Ambrosio, who by the way, has become one of my No. 1 donors and a person I talk to regularly,” said Edwards. “I ran against a formidable opponent and Revere let me know – by 50 points, they let me know.”

Now an established voice on behalf of Revere and the entire district, Edwards won her senate race last November by a substantial 30-point margin.

The crowd gave Edwards a warm ovation at the conclusion of her speech.