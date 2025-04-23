RHS Roundup

RHS girls track tops Chelsea, undefeated at 3-0

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team improved to 3-0 on the season with an 84-61 victory at Chelsea last Monday.

“We finally had the weather on our side and the team put up some huge early season personal records (PRs),” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli.

Gemma Stamatopoulos turned in a near-perfect meet, taking first place in three events and a third place in a fourth for a total of 16 points. Gemma took 1st in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:14.3 and took 1st in the 800m with a time of 2:31, both of which were PRs. She then came back to take 1st in the high jump with a leap of 4′-8′ and 3rd in the long jump with a flight of 14′-4.5″.

Gemma’s 16 points trailed only Chelsea sophomore Thania Simon, who scored 18 points with firsts in the 200, the long jump, and the triple jump, and a second in the 100 dash.

“I’m really excited to see Gemma perform at invitationals this upcoming weekend where she will see some tough competition and hopefully smash that 800m school record,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli.

Senior Liv Yuong recorded eight points for the Lady Patriots with a 1st place finish in the 100m hurdles (18.2) and a 2nd place performance in the long jump (15′-2″).

Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez took home a pair of 2nd place finishes and a 3rd place, tallying seven points. Ashley grabbed 2nd in both the 400m hurdles (1:23.6) and the triple jump (31-‘3.75″). Her 3rd place came in the 100m dash with a time of 13.6.

Other first-place finishers for Revere included distance standout Olivia Rupp in the 1-mile (5:56); freshman Haley Peralta in the javelin (76′-11″); and Emma DaCrosta in the 2-mile (15:49.)

The 4 x 100m relay quartet of Lesly Mendoza, Kesley Morales, Izzy Marin, and Victoria Osias came out on top with a season-best time of 56 seconds. The 4 x 400m foursome of Marwa Riad, Dayana Ortega, Jaliyah Manigo, and Rania Hamdani also took 1st with a clocking of 4:52.9.

Second-place finishers for the team included Mayaah Ndi in the high jump with a PR leap of 4′-6″, Francoise Kodjo in the shot-put (26′-11″), Amina Larhzal in the discus (54′-2″), Nisrin Sekkat in the javelin (75′-6″), Dayana Ortega in the 100m hurdles (19.0), Izzy Marin in the 200m (29.0), Rania Hamdani in the 400m (65.7), and Genevieve Zierten in the 1-mile (6:41.3).

Third-place finishers for Revere included Amy Astu Rodriguez in the triple jump (26′-0.5″), Jocelyn Lazo in the discus (51′-6″), Mayaah Ndi in the 200m (29.5), and Jaliyah Manigo in the 400m (68.1).

“We head to our first invitational of the season on Friday where we hope to continue this early-season momentum,” noted MacDonald-Ciambelli, whose squad will take on Everett and Malden in a tri-meet at Harry Della Russo Stadium next Monday that will be highlighted by Senior Day festivities.

Girls tennis racks up three victories

The Revere High girls tennis team recorded three victories this past week over Greater Boston League opponents.

Last Monday the Lady Patriots earned a 3-2 win against Lynn Classical in which 1st singles Dayna Phan (senior) lost 0-6, 0-6; 2nd singles Erta Ismahili (senior) lost 1-6, 2-6; 3rd Singles Genevieve Belmonte (freshman) won 6-2, 6-3; the 1st doubles duo of Rachel Sanchez (senior) and Cesia Loza (senior) won 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 thanks to a major comeback effort; and the 2nd doubles tandem of Kiara Munguia (senior) and Keila Loza (senior) won 6-3, 6-4

The Revere girls next grabbed a 4-1 win against Lynn English last Wednesday in which 1st singles Dayna Phan won 7-5, 7-5; 2nd singles Erta Ismahili won 6-7, 7-6 and took a tiebreaker in the third set (a tiebreaker was played instead of a full third set); 3rd singles Stephanie Phan (senior) lost 1-6, 2-6; the 1st doubles team of Rachel Sanchez and Cesia Loza won 6-2, 6-2; and the 2nd doubles duo of Kieara Munguia and Keila Loza won after Lynn English had to forfeit because of an injury. Before English forfeited, Munguia and Loza were up 5-2 in the first set.

The following day on Thursday, coach Carla Maniscalco’s crew edged Everett, 3-2, with the scores as follows: 1st singles Dayna Phan won 5-7, 7-5, taking a tiebreaker that was played instead of a third set because of impending darkness; 2nd singles Erta Ismahili lost 1-6, 2-6; 3rd Singles Genevieve Belmonte lost 3-6, 6-7; 1st doubles Rachel Sanchez and Cesia Loza won 6-4, 6-0; and 2nd doubles Kiara Munguia and Keila Loza won 6-1, 7-5.

The Lady Patriots three-match winning streak was snapped with a 5-0 loss to Malden on the holiday. “Despite the score, the team played well,” said Maniscalco.

Revere now stands at 4-2 on the season and will host Medford on the Gibson Park courts next Monday and will travel to Everett next Wednesday.

Randall fans 14, reaches 300 Ks

Danni Hope Randall struck out 14 enemy hitters in five innings, allowing just two hits and one run while walking only one, to lead the Revere High softball team to.a 19-1 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) opponent Chelsea last Monday. In the process, Danni reached the 300-career strikeout plateau.

The Lady Patriots took control of the game from the outset, building a big lead in the top of the first. Frankie Reed drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run, Caleigh Joyce (who had four hits on the day) tripled to bring in three runs, and Brianna Miranda doubled for another RBI.

The Lady Patriots put the game away with a 10-run second inning. Lea Doucette provided a large part of the offense in the rally, driving in four runs on three hits. Lea sprinted around the bases for an inside-the-park, three-run homer and delivered an RBI base hit for her fourth ribbie of the frame as the Revere lineup batted around in the big inning.

Jordan Martelli and Zizi Kalliavas both delivered two-RBI base hits; Anna Doucette had two base hits for two-RBI; and Frankie Reed added an RBI-single in the rally.

Altogether, Revere accumulated 19 hits on the day and drew six bases-on-balls.

Coach Megan O’Donnell’s squad racked up another victory two days later with a 16-0 shutout of Malden, but then came up on the short end of a 12-0 decision to a strong, non-league Whittier Tech team

This past Monday morning on the holiday, the Lady Patriots dropped a 10-4 decision to GBL rival Everett.

Revere fell behind the eight-ball early, as Everett posted six runs in the first inning. The Lady Patriots closed the gap to 6-4 with a four-run rally in the third that was keyed by a home run by Joyce. However, that would prove to be as close as Revere would get on the day.

Randall went all seven innings in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 12 enemy batters. Martelli and Reed both had two hits.

O’Donnell and her crew, who now stand at 3-2 on the season, are scheduled to host Somerville today (Wednesday) at 10:00 at the St. Mary’s field and will travel to Northeast Regional on Friday. They will entertain Lynn Classical on Monday and trek to Lynn English next Wednesday.

RHS boys track defeats Chelsea

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team improved to 2-1 on the season with an 89-46 triumph at Chelsea last week. the highlights for coach Daavid Fleming’s squad included:

— Isaiah DeCrosta was a double-winner for the Patriots, winning the 110 hurdles in 15.8 and the 400 hurdles in 60.7. Isaiah also took second place in the high jump to score a team-high 13 points on the day;

— Edwin Alarcon was another double-winner. Edwin took first place in the 800 with a clocking of 2:06.3, a time that was 13.3 seconds faster than his closest Chelsea rival. Alarcon also took first place in the triple jump with a final landing of 35′-.25″ to lead a Revere sweep in that event with teammates Fajr Riazi and Carjaval;

— Oliver Escobar also was a double-winner. Oliver won the 200 dash in 22.3 and the high jump with a leap of 5′-8″;

— The Patriots swept the 100 dash, led by Jeremy X with a time of 11.2, followed by teammates Brandon Carjaval and Kepler Celamy;

— Celamy earned first place in the long jump with a leap of 17′-5″. Daniel Valencia took third in the long jump;

— Amari Miller-Tobey took second in the 200 dash;

— In the 400 dash, Adam Oirazzouk and Patrick Valentim finished 2-3;

— Diogo Yogi grabbed a third place in the mile;

— Ziyad Dendane came across in first place in the two-mile with a clocking of 12:03.4;

— Nathan Krokos took second in the 110 hurdles. Nathan also grabbed a third in the javelin;

— In the 4 x 100, the quartet of Escobar, Celamy, Anthony Pelatere, and Nathanyel Ramos Quiyada came around in 44.6, which was nine seconds faster than the Red Devil counterparts;

— The RHS 4 x 400 foursome of Ourazzouk, Carjaval, Yogi, and Miller-Tobey edged their Chelsea rivals by just 0.7 of a second with their time of 3:37.9;

— Erick Mayorga handily won the javelin with a throw of 137′-9″, a distance that was 18 feet further than his nearest Chelsea rival; and

— Bryan Maia shone in the throwing events, taking second in both the discus and the shot-put.

The Patriots’ next meet is set for Monday at Harry Della Russo Stadium vs. GBL foes Everett and Malden that will be highlighted by Senior Day festivities.

Boys volleyball wins two matches

The Revere High boys volleyball team defeated Greater Boston League rivals Chelsea and Everett this past week.

In a 3-1 victory at Everett on the holiday, the Patriots were led by Juan Perez, who tallied 16 kills, and the duo of Chris Choc Chavez (15 assists) and Larry Claudio (13 assists).

Last week the Patriots defeated Chelsea, also by a score of 3-1. Perez (15 kills) and Kawan Dias (10 kills) led the Revere attack, with Claudio setting 12 assists for his teammate.

Coach Lianne Mimmo and her squad, who stand at 6-3 as they approach the halfway point of the season, are scheduled to play at Somerville today (Wednesday) and will host Lawrence on Friday. They will travel to Lynn Classical on Monday and entertain Lynn English next Wednesday.

RHS baseball hosts Northeast Fri. morning

The Revere High baseball team, which has come up just short in a pair of one-run losses in its last two contests with Malden (4-3) and Everett (5-4), will host Northeast Regional Friday morning at 10:00 on the Tony Conigliaro Diamond at Veterans Field behind the high school.