Revere Teen Faces Multiple Charges in Milford Arrest

Staff Report

An 18-year-old Revere man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Milford late Friday night, April 18.

Kayck Dos Passos Barroso, 18, was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Milford Police stated that they were conducting a routine patrol near the Milford Portuguese Club on Prospect Heights when a K-9 officer spotted a grey Jeep Renegade parked suspiciously. A query of the vehicle’s registration returned a different vehicle than the one in the parking lot, according to police.

During the on-site investigation, it was discovered that the Jeep had been reported stolen out of Vermont.

As the officers attempted to take Barroso into custody, they alleged that he broke himself free and fled on foot before being captured and placed under arrest.

During the chase, Milford police stated that three additional occupants of the car were able to flee the scene, but that they have been identified.