Revere Police Athletic League Honor Local Middle School Lady Hoopsters

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The Revere Middle Schools Girls’ Basketball team celebrated their championship season. The team was treated to a luncheon at DeMaino’s hosted by the Revere Police Athletic League (PAL). The team pulled off a three peat with a win over the 9-1 Chelsea Red Devils. The Lady Pats were the defending GBL Champs after completing a 12-0 season last year. With the loss of several key players, the team had a rebuilding season welcoming 6 new players to their squad. After finishing the regular season 7-3, the team knew they had a challenge facing a much improved Chelsea team but pulled off the win!

This year’s team included GMS students Ariana Leary Addison Ulwick Allyson Rodriguez Mariana Lopez Ava Licona, Rumney Marsh students Yasmeen Khamis and Isabella Coral and SBA students Juliana Ryan, Jaynerys Figueroa, and Carolina Galvez.

The Revere PAL (Police Activities League) has been a staunch supporter of Revere’s youth and sports programs throughout the years. The League is an anti-drug and anti-violence organization that promotes career awareness to the at-risk youth population. PAL has also been a supporter and sponsor of many sports tournaments, leagues and events for Revere’s youth, middle school and high school students. The Revere Police Department established the Police Activities League as an alternative activity for at-risk and low-income youth to resist peer pressure. The primary goal of the PAL Program is to decrease the use/abuse of drugs, the negative consequences of drug abuse, youth violence, and delinquent behaviors in youth. The program is offered at no cost and is designed to establish trusting relationships between police and youth.