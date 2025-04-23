Revere Housing Authority Holds Monthly Meeting

By Journal Staff

The Revere Housing Authority Board of Commissioners held their monthly meeting on April 16, 2025. Chairman Anthony Perrone, Vice-Chairperson Fatou Drammeh, Treasurer Richard Viscay, and State Appointee, Kathi Reinstein, voted unanimously to accept the Revere Housing Authority Local Screening Committee’s recommendation to award the Revere Housing Authority Master Plan Contract to Stantec Architecture and Engineering P.C.

The Local Screening Committee comprised of RHA’s Executive Director, Dean Harris, Deputy Director Patricia Duffy, Procurement Consultant Candace Tempesta, City of Revere’s Chief of Planning and Community Development, Tom Skwierawski, and Engineer Michael Carter, of GCG Associates Inc., reported that Stantec Architecture and Engineering P.C. displayed strong experience in master planning, public housing redevelopment, and community engagement.

The Master Plan seeks to redefine over 30 acres of land and housing within RHA’s portfolio located in the Cooledge Street and Constitution Avenue area.

Stantec has completed the master plans for the Boston Housing Authority’s, Bunker Hill Redevelopment Project and Mildred Hailey Development, as well as the Fall River Redevelopment Authority’s Davol Street Project, and the Chelsea Housing Authority’s Innes Apartments.

The next steps for the RHA-Stantec team are to meet with residents of the RHA, residents in the surrounding community, City of Revere Officials and local stakeholders.