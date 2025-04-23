Obituaries 04-23-2025

Wilfred James

Of Revere

Wilfred James of Revere entered into rest on April 19, 2025, at the age of 87.

The beloved father of Deborah Abreu and her husband, Fernando and the late Ronald James, he was the loving grandfather of Jonathan James Abreu.

A funeral Mass for Wilfred will be celebrated today, Wednesday, April 23 at 10 a.m. at Saint Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm Street, Everett.

Michael Rocco Camilleri

Dedicated greyhound trainer at Wonderland Dog Track for 40 years

Michael Rocco Camilleri, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on April 15, 2025. Born in Boston on May 29, 1935, Michael was a prominent figure in the local community and was fondly recognized wherever he went, often seen around town bumping into familiar faces. Michael spent his career as a dedicated greyhound trainer at Wonderland Dog Track, where he celebrated over 40 years of service and won multiple derbies. His love for sports extended beyond his profession, with a personal passion for collecting sports cards and enjoying Red Sox and Patriots games.

Michael was a man of simple pleasures who found great joy in spending time with friends and dining at his favorite restaurants. Michael is survived by his daughter, Christine Vito and her husband, Donnie of Newton; nephew, Patrick Langone of Stoneham and granddaughter, Liliana Vito. He was preceded in death by his parents, Umberto and Maria Stella Camilleri, his sisters, Angela Langone and Florence Camilleri, as well as his nephew, Albie Langone.

A Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, April 23 at Buonfiglio Funeral Home in Revere from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 24at Buonfiglio Funeral Home at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Anthony’s Parish in Revere. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

As we remember Michael, we invite you to share your cherished memories and photos on his memorial page.

Joanne Ferrara

Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren

Joanne (Nolan) Ferrara of Revere, passed away on April 10, 2025.

The beloved wife of the late John Ferrara, she was the cherished mother of John Ferrara and his wife, Charlotte of Lynnfield, Lisa Fortuna and her husband, Robert of Revere and Debra Grimes and her husband, Daniel of Epping, NH; loving grandmother of Jessica, Justin, Jonathan, Derek, Danielle and Meghan. Joanne’s greatest joy in life was her grandchildren, and she was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first great-grandchild this July. She was the dear sister of Joseph Kezar of Maine and David Kezar of Lynn.

Funeral services were held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons–Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Tuesday, April 15 followed by a prayer service in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanne’s memory to the American Lung Association (1661 Worcester Rd #301, Framingham, MA 01701). Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Thomas Upton

Graduate of RHS, Class of 1973

Thomas E. Upton, 70, of Revere, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2025.

Thomas was the beloved son of the late Robert and Miriam Upton of Revere. He is survived by his loving siblings: Bob Upton and his wife, Marguerite of Peabody, Nancy (Upton) Weljkovic and her husband, Dusko of Canton and Kathleen (Upton) Consolo and her husband, John of Saugus. He was also the younger brother of recently deceased Michael F. Upton of Revere.

Tom was a lifelong resident of Revere, a graduate of the RHS Class of 1973 and will be fondly remembered for his enthusiastic love of sports. In his younger years, he distinguished himself as a standout pitcher on the Red Sox of the Revere Little League, showcasing his pitching talent and dedication at McMackin Field. Beyond the baseball diamond, Tom was also a highly skilled and accomplished billiard and pool player, earning recognition and numerous victories in tournaments held at local pool halls. Tom worked at various jobs and avocations throughout his lifetime. He will be remembered fondly by all who made his acquaintance.

It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that Tom leaves behind his many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and those he loved so much.

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Tuesday, April 22nd followed by a Funeral Service conducted in the Funeral Home and by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memory may be made to Everett Nursing and Rehab, 289 Elm St., Everett, MA 02149

Joseph Jay Warren Kraby Jr.

1946 — 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Jay’ Warren Kraby Jr., who peacefully left us on April 5th, 2025 at the age of 78. Born on May 11, 1946 in Boston, Jay was a loving and devoted husband to Kimberly “Kim” Kraby and a loving and supportive dad to Shahla Kraby of NYC, NY, Daniel Kraby and his wife Lourdes of Stoneham and Melissa Martin of Southeast GA. Loving son of the late Joseph Warren Kraby, Sr. and Dorothy Ferrara Kraby, formerly of Revere. Sibling of Barbara Costantino and husband Budd of Danvers, Elaine “Pic” Kraby of Chelsea, Karen Blandino and husband Don Mower of Rockport, Richard Kraby and wife Marianna of Danvers and the late Michael Kraby.

Loving godfather to the late Brittany Costantino.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jay’s life was a blessing, our memories are treasures. He is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. He may be gone from our sight, but will always remain close in our