News Briefs

Suffolk Downs announces Blue Line Flex Fitness

HYM Investment Group and fitness entrepreneur Tim Khanoyan announced the launch of Blue Line Flex, a free fitness event series held twice weekly at The Yard at Beachmont Square at Suffolk Downs, beginning in June. This summer-long series will feature rotating fitness instructors from across Greater Boston, offering free outdoor workout classes.

Thomas N. O’Brien of HYM stated that Blue Line Flex will energize the community space, bringing people together to connect and move. Classes will take place every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m., catering to all experience levels with a variety of workouts. Tim Khanoyan expressed excitement about bringing talented instructors to Beachmont Square to create a welcoming and fun environment.

The Tuesday evening classes will alternate between Total-Body Bootcamp with Tim Khanoyan and Vinyasa Yoga with Shanel Anderson. Saturday mornings will feature a diverse schedule of instructors each week, starting with Kick it by Eliza on June 7 and continuing through September 27 with various styles like Soul Fire Movement, On The Mark Fitness, and Barre Groove.

The June 7 kickoff event will also feature the Boston Women’s Market, showcasing local women-owned businesses. All Blue Line Flex classes are free, but registration is required at atsuffolkdowns.com/blog/blue-line-flex-suffolk-downs/.

Massport Appoints Climate and Strategic Planning Chiefs

Massport has named Jill Valdes Horwood as its first Chief Climate and Resilience Officer and Emir Skokic as Chief Planning Officer. CEO Rich Davey stated these roles are crucial for the Authority’s environmental resilience and sustainable growth vision.

Horwood, former director of the Boston Waterfront Initiative at the Barr Foundation, will lead Massport’s Net Zero initiatives and climate change preparedness.

Horwood’s prior experience includes work on waterfront policy and legal support for underserved populations.

Skokic, previously with Boston Consulting Group, will guide transportation and environmental planning and key projects across Massport’s business lines.

Skokic brings extensive management consulting experience in transportation and other industries. Massport’s ongoing sustainability efforts build upon its history of environmental leadership.

Massport aims for Net Zero by 2031 and has a long-standing climate resiliency program. Key initiatives include joining the MIT-led Zero Impact Aviation Alliance for sustainable aviation fuel and significant investments in Net Zero projects, including shore power at Flynn Cruiseport Boston.