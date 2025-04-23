Disabilities Comm. Applauds Extension of Remote Meeting Law

By Journal Staff

The Revere Commission on Disabilities held its regular monthly meeting on April 8. On hand for the session were chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Jason Barone-Cichocki, Mario Grimanis, and Ellie Vargas.

Perno noted that a potential guest speaker for the May meeting may come from Waypoint Adventures, which is on the property of the Cotting School in Lexington. She said that Waypoint provides adaptive equipment for persons with disabilities and could be a potential partner for the Disabilities Commission and the DCR for the upcoming All Abilities Day at Revere Beach.

DeCicco said that the Community Music Center with Boston, with whom the commission has been seeking to implement a music therapy program in conjunction with the Revere Parks and Recreation Dept., may be able to introduce its programs in Revere beginning in May.

DeCicco also shared a screen about an art program for adults (ages 16 and over) with disabilities that is being sponsored by the Parks and Rec. Commission on Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 150 Beach St. at a cost of $6.00 per class.

DeCicco spoke about the recent action of the legislature to extend the pandemic-era Remote Public Meetings Law through June, 30, 2027, which allows public bodies to hold meetings remotely. The extended temporary amendment to the Open Meeting Law signed by the governor two weeks ago (House Bill No. 62) authorizes a quorum of a board or committee to meet remotely and to require remote public access. The prior authorization for remote public meetings had been set to expire on March 31, 2025.

Public bodies may use a variety of platforms for remote meetings so long as the public has “adequate, alternative means of public access.” Meetings may be purely remote or hybrid. Individuals required to appear and present before a public body remotely must be given the same level of remote access as members of the public body. The statute contains an emergency preamble and therefore takes effect immediately.

“I am so glad for this,” said DeCicco, who helped fight for the legislation. “It should be permanent instead of only two years. This makes it easier for people in the disabilities community, as well as those who care for children or older family members, to be able to attend public meetings.

“This is not that hard to do. It only takes a little bit of time and effort,” added DeCicco, who noted that Revere TV live-streams all meetings of public bodies, which increases the accessibility for everyone. “The more accessibility you have, the more people you will bring in.”

DeCicco shared an email he received regarding the spring schedule for DCR’s Universal Access Program which is dedicated to providing recreational opportunities in state parks, pools, and ice skating rinks by means of specialized adaptive recreation equipment and accessible recreation programs. The spring season runs through April and May and the upcoming summer season will run from June through August. The web site is: mass.gov/dcr/access.

DeCicco noted that DCR will be partnering with the Disabilities Commission for the upcoming All-Abilities Day at Revere Beach this coming August.

Perno concluded the meeting by reading the commission’s monthly reminder:

“The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to the staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they are unable to assist you or if you prefer to talk with the Commission directly, please ask to be transferred to the Disability Office. Please leave a detailed message and we will respond to you shortly.

“As always, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you would like something discussed or added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can also let us know if you want to discuss any concerns. The Commission is here to help and assist all disabled residents and their families in Revere.”

The monthly reminder also includes this item: “Spanish interpretation is available upon request, 48 business hours in advance. Please contact Asmaa Abou-Fouda at [email protected], 781-286-8100 ext. 20215. (Se ofrece interpretación al español con previa solicitud, con 48 horas laborables de anticipación. Póngase en contacto con Asmaa Abou-Fouda al [email protected], 781-286-8100 ext. 20215.)”

The next meeting of the commission (via Zoom) is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, at 6:00 PM.