With temperatures reaching the 80s this past Saturday, our region felt its first taste of summer. But, as always is the case at this time of year along the Massachusetts coast, Saturday’s balmy air provided just a fleeting glimpse of the summer season to come. Within 24 hours, our temperatures were back to normal.

Still, the warmth of the sun just felt so good on Saturday after our unusually cold winter season, whetting our appetite for the summer days to come.