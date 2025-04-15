Obituaries 04-16-2025

Richard Minsky

Richard Minsky passed away peacefully on March 24, 2025 at the age of 73 in Clearwater, Florida.

Richard grew up in the communities of Revere and Swampscott. He spent many years in Manhattan working in the Garment Center before returning to the North Shore, an area he adored. Most recently, he made his home in Clearwater.

Richard treasured the time he spent with family and friends. His gift for forming lasting friendships was a testament to his warm and welcoming nature. Known for his infectious sense of humor, captivating storytelling, and genuine kindness, Richard left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was also admired for his strong work ethic and his impeccable style.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Denise (Isabelle) Minsky; his beloved daughter, Alyssa Minsky, and her partner, Matthew Manganaro; his brother, Paul Minsky; and many other cherished relatives and friends who will deeply miss him. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Edith (Itzkowitz) Minsky.

A memorial service will be held on May 1, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s memory to the American Heart Association or the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts.

Daniel Douglas Moore

Owner of ABC Cigar Store in Revere, his was a life rich with purpose, passion and devotion to family, country and community

Daniel Douglas Moore, born in Charlottesville, Virginia on March 31, 1932, passed away peacefully at home on April 6, 2025 at the age of 93 with his beloved wife, Millie by his side.

Dan proudly served his country during the Korean War, where his sharp mind and quick typing skills earned him a position stateside as the Company Clerk. His love for storytelling and entertainment began early — his first job was as an usher at a local movie theater in Virginia. That passion later led him to the airwaves. He became a radio personality in Norfolk, Virginia where he would interview several celebrities about their endeavors. Always one to seek out new experiences, Dan also earned his pilot’s license and found great joy in flying, often piloting his family to new destinations.

During the Kennedy Administration, Dan served with great distinction as Chief National Bank Examiner for the U.S. Treasury Department — a role that suited his sharp mind and deep understanding of finance and he received the Certificate for Meritorious Service.

Dan was an avid boater and the proud captain of the family boat, Seven Seas, where he and his loved ones shared countless adventures and unforgettable memories.

For over five decades, Dan owned and operated the ABC Cigar Store in Revere. It was more than just a business — it was a community hub and a place where he formed lifelong friendships, shared stories and mentored many. He worked there faithfully until his final days.

Dan had many passions: he was an enthusiastic sportsman, a lover of history and politics, and a skilled storyteller. Dan was a dedicated historian, and spent years researching his ancestry, leaving behind a legacy of carefully compiled volumes on the Moore family, now housed in the Family History Library in Utah. His love of history, great cigars, and engaging conversations made him a treasured companion to many, especially Millie with whom he loved to travel.

Dan influenced countless lives – friends, customers, mentees, and others he considered family. His wisdom, wit, and warmth left an indelible mark, and he never took a single relationship for granted.

A devoted father, Dan was deeply involved in his children’s lives – cheering from the sidelines at football games, encouraging their pursuits, and celebrating their accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife, Carmella, “Millie” of 30 years and his children: Daniel Moore of Virginia (wife Susan), Christopher Moore of Massachusetts (wife Colleen and children: Alexandra and Taylor) Charles Moore of New Hampshire (wifem Angela; children Anthony, Nikolas, and Kaitlin), and Juliana Moore Luz of Maryland (husbandm Ryan Luz; children Madison and Cameron). He is predeceased by his son, David Moore, whose memory lived on dearly in Dan’s heart. He is also survived by his stepchildren: Rozie of Iowa (husband Michael Drella; children Chris, Anthony, Samantha), Anne of Iowa (husband David Leclair; children Robert and Jessica), and Duwane of New Hampshire (wife Shannon; daughter Autumn), each of whom held a special place in his life. Annie, in particular, was a constant and caring presence in recent years and Dan was especially grateful for the support she provided to him and Millie.

Dan, lovingly known as Papa, will be deeply missed by his grandchildren, who brought him endless joy and love. To make a long story short: Dan was an extraordinary man. He lived fully, gave generously, and will be missed beyond measure. To leave an online condolence visit www.ruggieromh.com.

Richard Gaeta

Graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1964

Richard F. Gaeta, 78, of Salem, passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease on April 5, 2025 . He was the devoted husband of Jane M. (Gormley) Gaeta, with whom he shared 34 years of marriage.

Born and raised Revere, the son of the late Arthur and Marie (Pisano) Gaeta, he was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1964.

Richard had a varied career which included hairdressing and later as a partner with his brother in a retail liquor store. He enjoyed Boston sports, music and antique cars.

In addition to his wife, Jane, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Sandra, nephew, Christopher, and aunt, Helene.

Anna “Nina” Cataldo

A woman who was both beautiful inside and out

Anna Nina (DeSimone) Cataldo passed away on Tuesday, April 8th in the loving presence of her family at her home, she was 96 years old. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, April 12th in St. Anthony of Padua Church followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Anna Nina, affectionately known by many as Nina, was born in Revere on November 7, 1928, to her late parents, Anthony DeSimone and Michelina (Pesce). She was proudly raised in Revere along with her three siblings, educated in Revere

Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1946. Nina remained in Revere her entire life and loved her community.

She married the love of her life, Anthony Cataldo and the couple had two children. Nina was a fastidious homemaker and cared for and loved her family deeply. She began working later on, when her children were of age as a Home Health Aide for the Visiting Nurses Association of Boston, for over 20 years.

The most important part of her life was family. She enjoyed being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She would enjoy cooking and baking for the people she loved the most and with whom she surrounded herself. Nina enjoyed reading about things that interested her. She will be remembered as a woman who was both beautiful inside and out. She made many friendships that lasted decades, which were filled with love and sincerity. She was always patient and tolerable with everyone. She was a woman who was inquisitive and fascinated about learning about people and what their story is.

The beloved wife of Anthony Cataldo of Revere, she was the loving mother of Steven Cataldo and his wife, Joan M. of Newport, RI, and Susan J. Cataldo of Revere, cherished nana of Lauren Cataldo and Lindsey Cataldo, both of Revere and Steven J. Cataldo and his wife, Beth of North Andover, great nana of Genevieve, Evelyn, and Vivian Cataldo; the treasured sister of Florence Boudreau and her late husband William of Everett, and the late Lewis G. “Gigi” DeSimone and his late wife, June DeSimone and the late Margherita Corsetti and her surviving husband, Domenic Corsetti of Newton. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, ?nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Robert J. Scott

1943-2025

Robert J. Scott, 81, of Sanford, Maine, died Thursday March 20, 2025 at Spanish Plaines Hospital in The Villages, Florida. He was lovingly cared for by his dear friend, Carole Foye of Billerica.

Bob was born May 25, 1943 in Revere, the son of Walter F. Sr. and Mary (Mallio) Scott. He graduated from Revere High School and the University of Southern Maine.

He worked at Pratt and Whitney, leaving due to ill health and later, selling cars until his health problems forced his retirement in 1993.

Bob was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He enjoyed reading automobile magazines and collecting die-cast replica cars.

He liked working outside in his yard and spending time with his dog, Dusty, a golden retriever.

Mr. Scott is survived by his daughter Stacey Rowsky; brothers, Walter Scott of Acton, Maine and Richard Scott of Sanford, Maine; his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Black, Heald and Walker Funeral Home, 580 Main Street, Springvale, Maine on Friday April 25 at 2 p,m.

James V. Nardizzi

December 31, 1934 — April 8, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of James V. Nardizzi, Sr., affectionately known as Jimmy, who departed this life peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 8, 2025 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, at the age of 90. Jimmy left behind a legacy of love, kindness, and culinary artistry that will be cherished forever.

Born in Revere on December 21, 1934, the beloved son of the late Vincent Nardizzi and Eleanor (Palladino) DeLuple, Jimmy was a devoted husband to his wife, Carol Ann (Brennan), who predeceased him in 2010. Together, they shared 50 wonderful years of marriage and raised a beautiful family of two daughters and two sons in Chelsea.

A talented culinary artist, Jimmy began his career as a sous chef at the Sheraton Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston, where he showcased his skills at the New York World’s Fair and gained recognition for his exceptional talents in food and ice sculpture. In the early 1970’s, together with his father and uncle, they established Nardizzi’s Restaurant, first in Revere and later in Chelsea, where he nurtured a vibrant community of patrons and friends with his passion for cooking.

Jimmy had an unwavering love for the outdoors, enjoying activities such as hunting and fishing that brought him joy and a sense of peace. He is remembered as a man who valued family above all, treasuring the moments spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was predeceased by his beloved sister, Olympia Cardillo. He leaves behind a loving family, including his cherished daughters: Mary Ann Cimino and her husband, “Patsy” of Revere and Donna Forgione of Chelsea; his sons, James V. Nardizzi, Jr. of East Boston, and Vincent Nardizzi, PhD, of Vancouver, British Columbia. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren, Adrianna Forgione, Shannon Nardizzi, Jennifer Hallissey and her husband, Keith and Michael Cimino, along with his great-grandchildren, Gianni Cimino, Johnny, Max, and Grace Hallissey. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends attended visiting hours for James V. Nardizzi, Sr. on Sunday, April 13th at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea. His funeral service took place on Monday, April 14th from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea. Services concluded with entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in Malden.

As we celebrate the life and memory of a remarkable man, we are comforted by the knowledge that his spirit lives on in the hearts of those who loved him dearly. May he rest in eternal peace.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Jimmy’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. WWW.StJude.org/Donate

