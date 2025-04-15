News Briefs

RBP Announces 9th Annual Kite Festival: A Family-Friendly Spring Tradition Returns

The Revere Beach Partnership (RBP) is excited to announce the return of its much-loved 9th Annual Kite Festival, which takes place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Markey Memorial Bridge on Revere Beach. This free, family-friendly event celebrates the beginning of beach season and invites the community to enjoy a fun-filled day by the ocean.

Kicking off at 11:00 AM, children can build, decorate, and fly their very own kites, filling the sky with color and creativity. The festival will also feature professional kite flyers, live music, and family-friendly activities to entertain guests of all ages.

There’s more than just kite flying – the Kite Festival offers a little something for everyone! Enjoy the sights, sounds, and excitement as Revere Beach comes alive with spring energy.

For more information about the Kite Festival, visit www.reverebeachpartnership.com/events.

TSA Begins REAL ID Full Enforcement on May 7

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the imminent implementation of its REAL ID enforcement measures at TSA checkpoints nationwide.

“Secretary Noem and the Trump administration are enforcing the 2005 REAL ID Act and regulations on May 7, as directed by Congress and the American people,” said Adam Stahl, TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator. “The Real ID requirement bolsters safety by making fraudulent IDs harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists. TSA will implement REAL ID effectively and efficiently, continuing to ensure the safety and security of passengers while also working to minimize operational disruptions at airports.”

On May 7, TSA will no longer accept state-issued identifications that are not REAL ID compliant at TSA security checkpoints. All airline passengers 18 years and older, including TSA PreCheck® members, must present REAL ID-compliant identification or another acceptable ID, such as a passport, at TSA security checkpoints. Noncitizens illegally present in the U.S. who are voluntarily self-deporting on international flights will not be denied boarding under this requirement.

Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant and who do not have another acceptable alternative (e.g., passport) can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint.

More information on REAL ID can be found at this link TSA.gov/real-id.

Public Invited for Easter Sunrise Service Aboard USS Constitution

USS Constitution is pleased to announce a free, public Easter sunrise service aboard the ship on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The nondenominational service will be conducted by a U.S. Navy chaplain.

Guests may begin boarding USS Constitution at 6:30 a.m. The service will start at 7 a.m. and conclude at 8 a.m. with morning colors and the firing of the ship’s saluting battery.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All guests aged 18 and older must present a valid state- or federally-issued photo ID or passport to board the ship.

USS Constitution is open for public visitation Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State, USS Constitution played a vital role in the Barbary War.