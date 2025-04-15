Motivaction Boutique Gym Opens on Broadway

By Cary Shuman

Motivaction held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday at 220 Broadway, Revere.

“Motivaction is finally here, everybody,” proudly proclaimed co-owner Juan Giraldo in kicking off the festive event.

“We’re ready to go. We’re enthusiastic. We want to go with all the force. We want to put Motivaction on the map. And with wife, Jazmin, and our partners, Javier and Julia, we know we’re going to make that happen,” said Giraldo.

Co-owner Javier Gallego also delivered welcoming remarks.

“This concept (a boutique physical fitness experience) is something that I was going to try to bring to this city,” said Gallego. “I really like the way Revere is growing health and supporting fitness. We wanted to bring something new, something different and also something entertaining. Many times, working out is hard for many, so we’re changing the idea that working out is boring. So, we’re going to entertain and motivate people and make sure the results work out for all of you.”

Mayor Patrick Keefe congratulated the co-owners “on putting your hard-earned time and money and energy and putting your family behind all of this. It’s going to be a great success.”

“We couldn’t be more proud to cut the ribbon today at Motivaction,” said Keefe.

Nick Daher, owner of the building, was recognized by co-owners Giraldo and Gallego, and Mayor Keefe, for his outstanding efforts in renovating the property.

Luberto’s Bakery was the caterer for the event, providing sumptuous pizza and delicious pastries for the many guests.