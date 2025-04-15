Mass. Firefighting Academy Earns International Reaccreditation

Special to the Journal

State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine announced that the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy has received reaccreditation by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications, better known as the Pro Board.

“The Pro Board is the world’s leading fire service accreditation organization,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “The Academy’s reaccreditation reflects our commitment to the highest standards of firefighter training and development at every level of experience, from recruits to veteran officers.”

The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy is a division within the Department of Fire Services. It is also the operational arm of the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, which is the sole certifying authority for Massachusetts fire service training. Certification is based on a student’s knowledge, understanding, and execution of job performance requirements promulgated by the National Fire Protection Association.

The Pro Board’s 18-month process examined and validated the training, exam development, and testing processes that the Academy uses when assessing firefighters for more than 40 levels of professional certification. This entailed a comprehensive review of the job performance requirements for everything from fundamentals such as Firefighter I/II to specialized disciplines such as Hazardous Materials/WMD Technician. It also included a two-day site visit by members of the Pro Board Committee on Accreditation from Florida, Hawaii, and Texas, who met with Academy staff and DFS leadership, observed on-campus training, and examined testing materials.

The reaccreditation period will run for five years.

“Pro Board accreditation is the gold standard for agencies like ours and I want to recognize the staff whose efforts led to this recognition,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. He praised the professionalism of Academy instructors and administrative personnel, highlighting in particular the contributions of Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, Dr. Sara Pragluski Walsh, Certification Coordinator Kevin Robinson, and Assistant Certification Coordinators Scott MacArthur and Vashon Robinson.

The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy recorded more than 12,500 course enrollments last year, with training delivered at campuses in Stow, Springfield, and Bridgewater; on location at local fire departments; and online.