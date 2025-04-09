With Tax Day Approaching, Gov. Healey Promotes Savings for Seniors

Special to the Journal

With less than two weeks until the tax filing deadline on April 15, Governor Maura Healey continued promoting the money that Massachusetts residents, including seniors and families, will save this year because of the historic tax cuts package she signed in 2023. On Wednesday, she visited the Lynn Senior Center to engage with local seniors about how they are savings because her tax cuts package, including being eligible for up to $2,730 this year because the Governor doubled the Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit.

“As we approach the tax filing deadline, it’s so important that people know the ways in which they are saving money this year because of our tax cuts,” said Governor Healey. “If you’re 65 or older, you could receive up to $2,730 this year. If you care for your aging parents, you could receive $880 this year. This is money that can be used for groceries, child care, medicine or energy bills. We know everyone is struggling with high costs, especially our seniors, and President Trump’s tariffs and cuts to essential programs are only making things worse. But here in Massachusetts, we’ve prioritized tax cuts for families, seniors, renters, homeowners and businesses to lower the cost of living.”

“This tax season, residents across the state will automatically be saving money due to our tax cuts,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We’re addressing the high cost of living by putting money back in your pocket this tax season. Don’t forget to visit mass.gov/taxcuts to learn more about how you are saving.”

“The House understands that affordability is a top concern for residents across Massachusetts, including for our seniors, which is why the sweeping tax relief bill that we passed last session was so important. Among the many tax cuts that were included in that bill was an increase to the senior circuit breaker tax credit, which was doubled in an effort to bolster financial support for our seniors and their families,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I’m grateful to my colleagues in the House, and to our partners in the Senate and in the Healey-Driscoll Administration, for their continued focus on tackling the significant affordability challenges that continue to face residents here in Massachusetts.”

“I am proud of the Senate’s work, along with our partners in the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the House, to pass historic tax relief for our residents,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “We are living our values when we take action to support our seniors, and our entire Commonwealth thrives when we support working families and vulnerable residents. I’m thankful to Governor Healey for signing this legislation that will put money back into the pockets of thousands this tax season.”

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is dedicated to making the Commonwealth a great place to grow up, but also a great place to grow older. And affordability is an essential key to that mission,” said Aging and Independence Secretary Robin Lipson.

“The tax cuts package will provide critical financial relief that will help older adults stay in their homes, cover essential needs, and ultimately move Massachusetts forward as an age-friendly state.”

“Thank you to Governor Healey to coming to Lynn to highlight these critical tax cuts for senior and also to Lynn’s State Delegation for helping get them passed,” said Mayor Jared C. Nicholson. “We know so many of our seniors are living on fixed incomes and tax relief like these cuts reduce tough financial tradeoffs that they have to make each day.”

Governor Healey’s tax cuts package included a number of other provisions to make life more affordable for Massachusetts families, seniors, renters, businesses and more.

Provisions of the tax cuts package that will save seniors money include:

• Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit – Governor Healey doubled the Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit for Massachusetts residents. If you’re 65 years of age or older, you may qualify for a credit of up to $2,730 for tax year 2024. More than 64,000 seniors received this credit last year.

• Child and Family Tax Credit – Governor Healey increased the Child and Family Tax Credit to $440 per child under age 13, senior who is age 65 or older, or individual with disability. She also eliminated the two-dependent cap. If you’re caring for your aging parents, you could receive $880 this year, as opposed to $360 two years ago. More than 591,000 families benefitted last year from this tax credit, which is the most generous universal child and dependent tax credit in the county.

• Estate Tax: Governor Healey increased the threshold from $1 million to $2 million with a credit that mitigates the cliff effect. This change brings Massachusetts more in line with other states, allows seniors pass on generational wealth, and makes it more attractive to retire and age in Massachusetts.

• Senior Property Tax Volunteer Program – Governor Healey increased from $1,500 to $2,000 the maximum property tax abatement available to seniors who perform volunteer services.

Gov. Healey has launched mass.gov/taxcuts for Massachusetts residents to learn more about the credits and deductions available to them, including educational flyers. Information about free tax assistance available through local community action agencies and non-profit partners is also available at findyourfunds.org.