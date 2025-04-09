RHS Girls Track Competes on National Stage at Adidas Track Nationals in Virginia

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The Revere High School girls’ track team has concluded another amazing season including a long list of achievements and accolades. In addition to being the undefeated GBL champions for the 2024-2025 season, four members of the team participated in the Adidas Indoor Nationals in Virginia Beach in the 1600m Sprint Medley Relay. The team qualified for Nationals with a time that also broke a school record by 7 seconds. The quartet consisted of GBL Track Athlete of the Year Junior Gemma Stamatopoulos, and GBL All Stars Senior Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez, Junior Danni Hope Randall, and Freshman Zizi Kalliavas. The team competed against the best runners in the country running a 4:38.36 for 13th place overall in the National Elite Division.

No one was more proud of the team than Coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli. “Ultimately I think what it comes down to is just how proud I am of these girls. Not only for qualifying for this type of national event, but also for the work they put in afterward. Competing from December to March is not an easy feat and these girls continued to show up every single day. As someone born and raised in Revere, it gives me so much pride to see young athletes so excited to represent this community on a large scale. They make me, RHS, and the whole city proud everyday!”

Mayor Patrick Keefe was impressed with Revere being highlighted on a national stage. “It was an impressive showing by the team representing Revere at the Nationals and continuing to highlight the growing success of Revere’s Track and Field program. It is not a coincidence under the leadership of great coaches, specifically Coach MacDonald-Ciambelli. I am proud to know these young athletes, some I have seen grow so much as students and athletes all with great families who support the everyday needs of the team including bringing snacks, driving all over the state and actively fundraising is quite impressive. Kudos to the entire team! These are just more examples of my strong belief in the future of our great city.”

Thanks to the donations of the community, the girls were able to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent their team, their families, Revere High School and the City of Revere.