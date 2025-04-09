Massachusetts Caucus Of Women Legislators Celebrates 50 Years of Education, Celebration, and Reflection on Women’s Impact on State’s Politics

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators launched its 50th Anniversary celebration with a year-long series of events, educational sessions, social media highlights, and discussions focused on the legacy of women who have served in the Massachusetts Legislature. This milestone establishes the Caucus as the longest continuously running bipartisan and bicameral Women’s Caucus in the nation.

Throughout the year, the caucus will engage in a variety of initiatives aimed at recognizing the contributions of women lawmakers, past and present, who shaped policies and advanced social change across the Commonwealth.

“As we celebrate 50 years of the Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators, we recognize the trailblazing women who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations of women leaders,” said Representative Jessica Giannino, Chair of the Caucus 50th Anniversary Committee (D-Revere). “Their dedication to public service has left an indelible mark on our state’s policies, communities, and institutions. This milestone is a reminder of the importance of continuing to elevate women’s voices in all areas of leadership and to ensure that the progress we’ve made is sustained for years to come.”

“For 50 years, the Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators has been a driving force in advancing policies that uplift women, families, and communities across the Commonwealth,” said Senator Robyn Kennedy, Senate Co-Chair (D-Worcester). “This anniversary is a testament to the courage and persistence of the women who broke barriers before us and a call to action for the work still ahead. From expanding economic opportunities to securing reproductive rights and advocating for equity in leadership, our fight is far from over. As we celebrate this milestone, we recommit ourselves to ensuring that women’s voices continue to shape our government, our policies, and our future.”

“As we kick off the celebration of 50 years of the Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators, we acknowledge the resilience of the women who came before us and fought to have their voices heard,” said Representative Christine Barber, House Co-Chair (D-Somerville). “The 50th Anniversary serves not only as a celebration, but also a chance to reaffirm our mission as a bipartisan and bicameral Caucus to increase equitable access to economic and leadership opportunities for women and girls across the Commonwealth.”

“I am proud to be a part of the 50th anniversary class of the Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators. For 50 years the MCWL has not only fostered comradery and collaboration on key issues but has also helped develop our women legislators into the leaders they are today. It has been an honor to follow in the footsteps of the trailblazing women who have made our legislature stronger, more diverse, and more effective,” said Senator Joan Lovely, Senate Assistant Majority Leader and the Women’s Caucus Senate Vice Chair (D-Salem).

“The Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators has seen success in advocating for our mission, to enhance the economic status and equality of women and to support women in government, because of our commitment to being bipartisan and bicameral – not in spite of it. The approach our Caucus has taken – one of seeking consensus and shared values – has never mattered more. Our Caucus leadership, and our strategic and legislative priorities, are chosen with an inclusive lens based on bipartisan and bicameral agreement – and this enduring Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators collaborative approach has made our Caucus special and unique for the past 50 years. Since 1923, 241 women have been elected to the Massachusetts Legislature, and only 31 of those women served before the founding of our Caucus 50 years ago. I am grateful for the trailblazers before us, our inspiring Caucus members now, and our future colleagues who lead the next 50 years of progress,” said Representative Hannah Kane, House Vice Chair of the Women’s Caucus (R-Shrewsbury).

“In the 50 years that the Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators has existed, it has been a powerful and successful force for women’s rights, driving progress in state policy that previously excluded women for generations,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland).

“Today we celebrate the culmination of those achievements, and we face the next 50 years knowing that there is more work to do—and that when we elect women, we all move forward.” “The Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators has been an institution at the State House for 50 years, advocating for women and their families all across the Commonwealth,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “Over the years, I’ve witnessed the expansion of the Caucus, and I’ve celebrated as many of their members have stepped into leadership positions in the Legislature. I look forward to continuing to work with the Caucus on their legislative priorities, and I congratulate them on their 50th anniversary.”

“The Women’s Caucus is a tremendous resource for the Massachusetts legislature, and one that has provided me with valuable information, insight, and guidance over the years. The Caucus plays a critical role in supporting women legislators, developing and advancing legislation, and ensuring that the perspective of its members is never lost on Beacon Hill or throughout Massachusetts,” Senator Bruce Tarr, Senate Minority Leader (R- Gloucester). “Clearly it has made a difference for 50 years, and surely it will make a powerful impact in the years ahead. Congratulations to Women’s Caucus!”

“My grandmother served in the New Hampshire House and Senate in the 1940’s and 1950’s helping break down barriers for women in politics. The 50th Anniversary celebration is an important recognition of the countless contributions my female colleagues make to our legislature and Commonwealth on an ongoing basis,” said Representative Bradley Jones, Jr., House Minority Leader (R- North Reading).

“Congratulations to the Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators on celebrating 50 years! I am honored to be part of this kickoff celebration and to recognize what an incredible time period this has been, and what the future holds. I salute our founding members, and all of the amazing women who have followed them,” said Representative Kimberly Ferguson, First Assistant Minority Leader (R-Holden). “The MCWL is truly a bipartisan Caucus that fosters a supportive, meaningful environment where women can unite to effectively advance our many shared priorities. I am grateful to my colleagues who have worked diligently to preserve and advance the Caucus and who are organizing a special year of events, highlights, and tributes.”

“It’s an honor to serve in this historic 50th year of the Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators, standing alongside a powerful sisterhood that has been breaking down barriers for decades,” said Representative Brandy Fluker-Reid, who serves as Treasurer of the Women’s Caucus (D- Mattapan). “As Treasurer, I’m proud to continue building on the Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators foundation laid by those who came before us, especially Rep. Doris Bunte, our Commonwealth’s first Black woman legislator who helped to found our Women’s Caucus —pushing for true equity, justice, and opportunity for women across Massachusetts. This work is personal to me, and I’m committed to ensuring that every woman, no matter her background, has the resources and representation to thrive.”

The MA Caucus of Women Legislators is the longest continuously operating bicameral and bipartisan Caucus, embodying a rich history of collaboration across party lines to advance women’s rights in Massachusetts. Its longevity and unique structure highlight the importance of sustained, cross-party cooperation in creating meaningful legislative change. Over the past 50 years, the Caucus has played a critical role in shaping policies that promote gender equality, social justice, and the empowerment of women, adapting to changing times while maintaining its focus on inclusivity and progress. Being part of this Caucus today means continuing a legacy of bipartisan partnership that is especially important in a time when political division can often overshadow shared goals, making the Caucus a vital force for positive change in Massachusetts.

The 50th Anniversary celebrations will also include a historical retrospective on the key achievements of women legislators and discussions on the challenges women continue to face in politics today. The Caucus was founded in April 1975 by 14 women legislators, and this anniversary serves as both a reflection of progress made and a call to action for future generations of women in public service.