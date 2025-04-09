Letters to the Editor

A letter from the Mayor’s Office

Dear Editor,

Spring is here, and with the new season, the City of Revere has an exciting array of new programming offerings, opportunities, and important updates and information. Read through the newsletter to learn about how you can make the most out of City services this season.

Make sure to check out our highlights from Mayor Keefe’s State of the City Address below to learn about the progress being made in Revere that directly benefits residents.

In addition, within the next week, Revere residents will be receiving mail regarding Revere Power Choice, our new municipal aggregation program that will provide savings on your electric bill. Keep your eye out for this notice with more information about the program, and visit our “News Briefs” segment at the bottom of the newsletter if you’d like to read more.

Don’t forget to follow our official City of Revere Facebook page to stay tapped in on day-to-day updates, alerts, and activities across the city.

Mayor Patrick Keefe

Time for Term Limits in Local Government: Power Belongs to the People

Dear Editor,

We need term limits for our elected officials. Local government works best when it reflects the voices and energy of the people it serves. By ensuring regular opportunities for new leaders to step forward, we can strengthen our democracy, encourage fresh ideas, and keep our city government responsive to the needs of the community.

Term limits would create a more open and dynamic political process, where residents from all walks of life have a real chance to serve. When leadership rotates, we see new perspectives, innovative solutions, and a renewed commitment to tackling the challenges that matter most—whether it’s improving our streets, supporting local businesses, or making city services more efficient.

Revere deserves leadership that’s energized, accountable, and truly committed to the people. Term limits ensure that no one gets too comfortable in office, and they create space for new leaders—teachers, small business owners, first responders, and everyday residents—to step up and bring a fresh perspective to city hall.

Public service should be about duty, not career advancement. If we truly believe in government of the people, by the people, and for the people, then we must ensure that no one holds onto power indefinitely. Let’s return power to where it belongs—with the citizens of Revere.

This is our city. This is our future. And it’s time for term limits.

Anthony Parziale

Candidate For City Councillor At Large