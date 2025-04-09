Human Rights Comm. Discusses Resources Available to Immigrants

By Journal Staff

The Revere Human Rights Commission (HRC) held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, April 3. On hand for the session were Chair Chaimaa (Shay) Hossaini, Molly McGee, Kourou Pich, Dr. Lourenco Garcia, Herby Jean Baptiste, and the HRC’s Executive Director, Steve Morabito, who is the city’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

The session began with the members reading the HRC’s Mission Statement:

“The Mission of the Revere Human Rights Commission is to promote human and civil rights and empower all people of Revere by ensuring that everyone, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized, have equitable opportunities, equal access, and are treated with dignity, respect, fairness, and justice.”

Hossaini then presented the usual Land Acknowledgement, in which the Pawtucket tribe was recognized as “the original holder of the land.”

The commission held elections for the coming year. Hossaini was re-elected as chair and Jean-Baptiste was re-elected as vice-chair.

Hossaini noted that the 11th annual 21-day Racial Equity Habit-Building Challenge (held under the auspices of Food Solutions New England) will run from April 7-27. The City of Revere once again will be an official participant, enabling city employees, residents, and local organizations to participate in the program that addresses issues of racial inequity.

The commissioners then turned to their main topic of discussion for the evening, identified on the agenda as “The Immigration Crisis,” regarding the recent efforts by federal government authorities to arrest and deport city residents who are recent immigrants.

“These incidents not only are a travesty and devastating, but they instill fear-mongering, even among those who are citizens who also are afraid of being deported,” said Hossaini.

Pich, who is the CEO of Harbor Communities Overcoming Violence (HarborCOV) emphasized that those who are experiencing domestic and sexual violence should continue to reach out for help, regardless of their immigration status, without fear of being turned over to federal authorities. She said the crisis hotline is 617-884-9909.

McGee, who is an immigration attorney, noted that parents are fearful of dropping off their children at school. She saluted Revere teachers who came to the aid of a teenage high school student in a recent situation involving ICE.

“I just want to show solidarity with our families and students,” said Garcia, who is the Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Inclusion and Chair of the Equity Advisory Board for the Revere Public Schools. “We are navigating complex times and we have a lot of issues that we have to work through. I want to thank all of the administrators of the Revere public schools. There have been a lot of distorted messages going out, but there has been a lot of work behind the scenes disseminating information and putting safeguards in place.

“No arrests have been made in our schools,” Garcia continued. “Parents, please send your children to school. Our schools are the safest place that your children can be right now. Our School Dept. should be congratulated for ensuring that our children and families are safe.”

“What I am seeing happen in this country is unbelievable,” said Jean-Baptiste.

“There is chaos and people have been panicking. Those who were allowed in the country from Haiti have been ordered to return by April 24,” Jean-Baptiste continued, referring to a statement by the Trump administration that it will revoke the temporary legal status of more than half a million migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Migrants from those countries have been warned to leave the U.S. before their permits and deportation shields are cancelled on April 24.

“This is a troubling time in this country and we have to work harder to make sure that people are educated,” Jean-Baptisxte concluded.

“Immigration and deportation are complex issues. We have to uphold the rule of law, but people in our community need to know their rights and we need to work to ensure that people are treated with dignity and respect,” added Morabito.

Hossaini held up a “Know Your Rights” card, which is in five languages. It is available at locations throughout the city and can be downloaded from the HRC’s website. She highlighted two other sources of information that also will be on the website, one that provides information for employers and their employees and the other that advises individuals of their rights.

After Morabito discussed a recent incident on Shirley Ave. that involved the Dept. of Homeland Security and the Dept. of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and in which more than 100 firearms were confiscated, McGee noted that innocent people have been arrested in what she referred to as “collateral damage,” situations in which persons with no criminal record are arrested along with those who are being charged with criminal offenses.

Garcia mentioned an immigration hotline (508-293-1871) and added that the Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy (MIRA) Coalition can assist immigrants with information about their rights.

The lone resident on hand for the meeting, Albert Tecci, addressed the members during the public session at the end of the meeting.

“I’m really energized and excited to see that there are people in our community who are looking out for each other,” said Tecci, 43, a long-time Revere resident who is a family therapist. “When I hear of the work being done at the schools, I really appreciate it. Raids at schools, which are being done in other school districts, affect children and their ability to learn. When we have fear and feel that we’re being attacked, our brains shut off.”